WAVY News 10

Gunmen kill 10 in nightlub in Guanajuato, Mexico

By Fernie Ortiz,

7 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Gunmen stormed into a bar and killed at least 10 people — both employees and patrons — early Sunday morning in Apaseo El Grande in the state of Guanajuato, Mexican officials said.

According to various Mexican news outlets, about a dozen gunmen entered El Estadio Men’s Club and opened fire, killing six men and two women, and wounding another five. El Heraldo reported that a 24-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy died later at the hospital. The newspaper said the conditions of the wounded were severe.

Relatives of some of the victims of a shooting at a night club comfort each other outside the premises, in the Apaseo el Grande municipality, Guanajuato state, Mexico on March 12, 2023 (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

“The (Guanajuato State Attorney General’s Office) is investigating the events that occurred (Saturday) in an establishment in Apaseo El Grande,” the agency tweeted Sunday.

8 dead in cartel attack on police station

Mexico ended 2022 with approximately 31,127 violent homicides, or 86 per day. That compares to 95 per day in 2019 and 94 per day in 2020. Mexican officials and international security experts attribute many of the murders not to street crime but to drug cartel activity.

In late November, an armed assault on a police station ended with eight alleged members of a Central Mexico drug cartel dead in Celaya, Guanajuato, Mexican media reported.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

Police said the assailants arrived in two stolen vehicles and fired high-caliber weapons into the police station. Two attackers were killed by police in front of the building, according to the newspaper A.M., while police tracked the remaining attackers to a home in the town of San Isidro, where Guanajuato state police officers killed the other six, the Public Safety Secretariat said in a statement.

On Nov. 11, one police officer was shot dead and two more were injured on the same day that members of a drug cartel set vehicles on fire in Celaya, officials told local news media.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

