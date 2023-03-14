Open in App
Memphis, TN
See more from this location?
WKRN News 2

Carjacker gets vehicle stuck in victim’s driveway

By Melissa Moon,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pPzCQ_0lI9rkQ900

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — A major fail for a would-be carjacker after he steals a car at gunpoint in an East Memphis driveway and then crashes it a few feet away.

The 22-year-old victim watched as the carjacker backed into a utility pole and got stuck.

The victim’s mother, who didn’t want to be identified, said she and her husband pulled into their driveway on Reese moments after the carjacking and crash. She said the carjacker had to leave the 2006 Honda Element behind and ran off.

TN woman held captive in closet for months, police say

“The way the driveway dips down, the back wheel lifted off the driveway, and he couldn’t get it unstuck. It took three of us to push the car out,” she said.

(Provided photo)

The victim’s mom said her son pulled into their driveway at around 8:30 p.m. Friday when a man opened his car door, pointed a gun at him, and told him to get out of the vehicle and hand over his keys and wallet.

Metro Nashville schools employee arrested after high-speed chase with kids in vehicle

She said as the carjacker was trying to back out of their tricky driveway, he rolled down the window for some reason, and that’s when her son realized the carjacker’s gun was missing a barrel, and he reached in and punched the carjacker. She said that caused him to clip the side of their house and back into the pole.

“I don’t want people to think they can fight somebody, but my son said he was really distracted,” she said. “The car is fine. It has a big scrape on the back bumper, and there is a dent in the bumper where it hit the electrical pole.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nesX2_0lI9rkQ900
(Photos by Melissa Moon/WREG)

She said they have lights on the back of their house but are adding more, along with some cameras. She wants to make sure no one tries anything like that again.

“It was just overwhelming to have something like that happen. My husband and my other child, we all feel like victims.”

Attorney explains self-defense rights following road-rage shooting in Hermitage

The carjacker took the victim’s iPhone, but police pinged the cell phone and found it in a dumpster on Alexander.

They were able to recover prints from the phone and car but so far have not made an arrest.

The victim’s mother is just glad her son was not hurt and admits this was not your run-of-the-mill carjacking.

“Even the investigator came today and said I was reading the police report, and this is a crazy story.”

If you know anything about the attempted carjacking, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Nashville, TN newsLocal Nashville, TN
One teen captured after escaping Fayette County youth detention center
Nashville, TN7 days ago
1 of 3 escaped teens from West Tennessee youth detention center found in Nashville
Nashville, TN7 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man charged for allegedly beating ex-girlfriend
Memphis, TN4 days ago
MPD: Woman steals $60K from elderly sister with disorder
Memphis, TN4 days ago
Woman makes ex-boyfriend wreck, breaks windows with hammer
Memphis, TN5 days ago
Man shot, killed in Whitehaven carjacking, suspect on the run
Memphis, TN6 days ago
Argument over $10 in domino game turns deadly
Memphis, TN6 days ago
'This is a crime of opportunity': MPD warns of thieves targeting drivers while filling up gas
Memphis, TN6 days ago
Bad neighbor: Man accused of firing shots through wall
Memphis, TN7 days ago
Woman catches burglar coming out of her downtown apartment
Memphis, TN7 days ago
Man found shot to death in house on Prescott
Memphis, TN7 days ago
One dead in Frayser apartment shooting
Memphis, TN8 days ago
Cordova restaurant manager robbed at gunpoint
Memphis, TN8 days ago
McDonald's employee charged after deadly shooting at Memphis restaurant
Memphis, TN8 days ago
Memphis police looking for 4 shoplifters possibly connected to Ulta thefts
Memphis, TN8 days ago
‘It’s very disrespectful’: Families find Memphis cemetery in ruins
Memphis, TN5 days ago
MPD releases video of person of interest in Grauer homicide
Memphis, TN9 days ago
Two women shot, one critical in Southeast Memphis
Memphis, TN9 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy