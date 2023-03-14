Mo Council for the Blind asks Metro to keep Call-a-Ride

The Missouri Council for the Blind is calling on Metro Transit to delay its plan to cutback the Call-a-Ride service.

Metro Transit says the cuts are needed because of a shortage of drivers

The Council's Transportation Chairwoman Robbin Wallen says many in the disabled community rely on Call-a-Ride where the service would be done away with. "Their doctor's appointments, shopping, pretty much anything, school, jobs. We know several people... ...that would lose their jobs."

Plans call for no longer offering Call-a-Ride starting April 10 for parts of north, south and west St. Louis County. Wallen says Metro only revealed its plans publicly March 7th.

The Council for the Blind wants Metro to grant a six-month time out to study other options, including hiring a third-party company to provide on-demand rides for the disabled.

