The Daily Jeffersonian

Local News Briefs

By The Daily Jeffersonian,

7 days ago
Board of DD meeting Thursday

The Guernsey County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold its regular board meeting at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday in the Guernsey County Board of DD conference room. Ethics council will be held at 5 p.m.

Champion retirees meeting Wednesday

The regular monthly meetings for retirees of U.A.W. Local Chapter #886 will resume at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, at Lee's American Restaurant in Cambridge.

Sheriff's office awarded grant money

The Guernsey County Sheriff's Office will receive $396,170.08 in grant money as part of the 12th round of the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program. The program was created in 2021 to give local law enforcement additional tools to address violence, including increases in crime associated with law enforcement retirements and resignations.

The grant money will be used by the department to help pay for retention and/or hiring bonuses to help maintain current law enforcement staffing levels, recruit new officers, and continue ongoing public safety services to prevent and investigate violent crimes.

CIC to meet on Friday

There will be a meeting of the Cambridge-Guernsey County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) at 8 a.m. on Friday in the County Administration building first-floor conference room, 627 Wheeling Ave., Cambridge.

CCSD board set to meet this week

The Cambridge City School Board of Education will conduct the March regular board meeting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, at Cambridge Middle School, 1400 Deerpath Drive, Cambridge.

OMEGA to live stream Tuesday meeting

The Ohio Mid-Eastern Governments Association (OMEGA) will be hosting a public meeting via regional live stream from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the OMEGA office, 326 Highland Avenue - Suite B, Cambridge. The meeting will be available via live stream on the OMEGA Facebook Page and YouTube channel.

The primary focus of this meeting will be to discuss the draft Regional Transportation Improvement Plan for 2024-2027.

