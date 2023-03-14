Kieffer specializes in transitioning veterans into civilian working world

ELMORE - When William “Bill” Kieffer left a 12-year career in the Army in 1997, he stepped into an unfamiliar culture. A military career, he discovered, holds little resemblance to the civilian workforce, so finding a new employment focus was challenging.

“When I transitioned out of the military in 1997, I had no idea what I was going to do, how I was going to do it, or what civilian work life looked like,” he said. “It was difficult. I stumbled, but I eventually found my way and had a great career.”

Kieffer, president of the Elmore Village Council, applied his experience as a decorated military logistics officer and instructor to the corporate world. He worked as an executive and leadership coach, a strategic talent management adviser, and as a public speaker. In 2017, he was invited to give a TEDx Toledo talk titled, “Investing in the Middle.”

Today, he owns Kieffer and Associates, LTD, a consulting firm that incorporates all of those elements in addition to military veteran career transition advising services. The veteran assistance element of the company developed organically as people saw him successfully transition from the military to the business world.

“I kept getting contacted by people working with transitioning veterans. They would ask for help,” Kieffer said.

The assistance he offered morphed into a business, giving him the opportunity to help hundreds of military veterans transition into new careers.

“In 2018, I’d had just about all the corporate fun I could handle. I decided to leave corporate America, hang out my shingle, and try the entrepreneur thing and help servicemen make the transition into the work world,” he said.

Kieffer’s military and corporate experience placed him in a good position to help.

“I had two perspectives that gave me a unique value proposition. First, I had transitioned myself. Secondly, I had not only been a guy in corporate management for a long time, but I had been a guy in talent management for a long time.”

Kieffer said he recognized a disconnect between businesses and potential veteran employees, and his business became the link that brings them together.

“I saw a gap between businesses struggling to find great talent who didn’t know how to connect with veterans, and I saw veterans who wanted to work but didn’t understand the civilian work world,” he said. “I saw two groups on different sides of a really boiling ocean. I wanted to bridge the gap between military veterans and civilian businesses.”

Kieffer’s work didn’t go unnoticed, and organizations began to reach out for his expertise. Today, he is a coach and faculty member of The Honor Foundation, a nonprofit which offers career transition assistance to members of the special operations forces community, such as Navy Seals and Green Berets. He is a certified coach with the WHY Institute, which helps people discover their purpose, and he is a master trainer with the nonprofit Ranger for Life, which assists veterans of the 75th Ranger Regiment. He is certified through pioneering leadership coach Michael Goldsmith.

Kieffer’s business allows him to offer help internationally.

“I have clients in Belgium, Bagdad — all over the world,” he said.

Kieffer is the author of two books. The first, “Military Career Transition: Insights from the Employer Side of the Desk,” was published in 2021. His second book, “Veteran Career Journey: More Insights from the Employer Side of the Desk,” is coauthored with David White and will be released around Memorial Day.

For more information on Kieffer and Associates LTD, visit kieffer-associates.com.

Contact correspondent Sheri Trusty atsheritrusty4@gmail.com.