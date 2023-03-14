Learn to finish: Mansfield Christian baseball ready to take next step in 2023

MANSFIELD — After losing two games by one run and seeing another nonconference game end in a tie, the Mansfield Christian Flames have one main focus in 2023.

Finish.

After going 7-19-1 last season, those three games could have made the Flames a 10-win team for the first time in a very long time, they bring back 12 lettermen and six starters losing just three to graduation. Coach Cory Branham, who is 9-34-1 and entering his third season as baseball coach, continues to move the program in a positive direction.

This year, he would like to see the fruit of the kids' hard work come about.

"We want to represent our faith, school, and communities well. The baseball program has a good reputation and they have started to build a winning culture – beyond just W’s in the far left column," Branham said. "From 2021 to 2022, the win total went up by 5. That is our minimum this year. Cracking double-digit wins and getting on a roll hasn’t been done at MCS in a long, long time but this group is up for the task. Look for these guys to do something special if some early momentum and confidence builds."

The Flames will be led by their field general, junior Brock Rentzel, who returns behind the plate after earning honorable mention All-Mid-Buckeye Conference in 2021 and earning two letters.

"Brock is our all-conference catcher from the 2021 season but had to move around so much in 2022, he didn't get the same recognition," Branham said. "He can still play everywhere, but our hope is to have him a little more consistently behind the dish."

Isaac Hillman will play multiple positions after earning honorable mention all-district last year. He will start at first base and will also see time at third and pitcher depending on the day and the pitching matchup.

Senior Caleb Gregory will be a utility guy as well. When he isn't pitching, he is slated as the ace of the staff, he will see time at the corner infield positions as well. Jay Sites will see time at first base and Lincoln Day will play some third base depending on the pitching rotation.

"Caleb won three games on the mound last year and it could have easily been five if not for some untimely defensive breakdowns," Branham said. "He continues to grow into some good power at the plate. This could be a special year for him."

Senior Adam McLaughlin is slated to start at second base with fellow senior Cale Everroad at shortstop giving the Flames veterans up the middle. Day and Landon McRae will also see time at second base throughout the year.

Senior two-time letterman Etha Bishop will be in centerfield with senior Robby Vogel in left. Junior Jack Kelley and senior Kadyn Klecka are both two-year lettermen who are locked in a battle for the starting spot in right field.

Gregory will anchor the pitching staff as an all-district honoree from last year. Hillman will be a solid No. 2 after earning team MVP honors last year and being voted as team captain. Bishop, Cale Everroad and Rentzel will all see time on the mound this year.

Josh Gregory, Caleb Ricker and Aidan Karger will bring depth and experience after earning letters last year. Freshmen JR Reeder and Blayne Morrow will look to break into the lineup this season.

"Sites is growing into his baseball and leadership abilities and he might be asked to grow into a new position this year if the coaches think he is up for it," Branham said. "Ethan Bishop's bat really started to heat up last year. He will be moving up in the batting order and also be expected to replace last year's everyday centerfielder.

"Cale is the definition of a utility player and will be asked to fill lots of gaps and will probably play 1-9 by the time the year is over. Adam was inches away from hitting a couple of homers over the last could of years and has put in significant off-season work. We are looking at him for some clutch hits all season."

The Flames hope a veteran lineup with plenty of seniors can help them compete for a Mid-Buckeye Conference championship.

"The MBC will be tough again this year," Branham said. "All roads still run through Lucas, a team we know well. Crestline looks to be improved and Loudonville is always solid. Central Christian hopes to return to the diamond this season and I think this league is going to be competitive. Look for the MBC champs to win a sectional and compete at district and beyond."

If the Flames hope to be that team, there are a few x-factors they see as building blocks toward their ultimate goals.

"It is no secret that our baseball program is unconventional," Branham said. "Most of our kids do not simply use high school baseball as the next progression of their baseball careers. We often have freshmen through seniors playing baseball for the first time ever. Others will use 2023 for their first go at baseball in several years. Getting young and returning players to hit varsity fastballs and make big-time plays will be a challenge but the work is being done and I have faith in the growth of these young men.

"We also have to have some arms. Lost five total starting pitchers between graduations and transfers. A lot of guys have put in work and they will have a shot to take the rubber early and often this season.

"Lastly, learning to finish. We lost two games by one run and they were games we had a lead at various stages. We also tied a game after having stranded the winning run in the bottom of the 7th. That’s five runs away from having been a 10-win team in 2022. Clutch hitting and winning pressure moments will be needed this year to get us over on those tight games."

The Flames start the season on Friday, March 31 at Fairless.

