St. Peter's Easter Bake Sale takes a month of preparation

The St. Peter's Easter Bake Sale is quickly approaching and volunteers are already working behind the scenes to make pierogis and more starting March 17.

More hands are needed prior to the bake sale to make it a success.

The bake sale will be held April 4 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. with lunch served 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 5. The event will be held in the St. Peter's Church basement, 64 S. Mulberry St., both days.

A presale of cabbage rolls and pierogi will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 25 in the high school cafeteria.

"Featured items are cabbage rolls, potica, butter rings, braided bread, potato salad, rum cakes, cookies, cheesecake, cakes, cupcakes ― favorite recipes of our parish community," said Ann Brown, a St. Peter's parishioner who organizes the annual event.

"We greatly appreciate the help of gentlemen and ladies," she said.

Variety of tasks available for volunteers

March 17: Sit-down jobs for volunteers begin at 9 a.m. in the high school cafeteria with pierogi making.

March 22 & 23: Core and prepare cabbage for cabbage roll making beginning at 8 a.m. in the high school cafeteria. Sit down jobs.

March 24 (Friday — no school): beginning at 8 a.m. in high school cafeteria, putting cabbage rolls together and baking them. Sit down jobs.

March 25 (Saturday): Presale of cabbage rolls and piergoi in high school cafeteria from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Use entrance in rear of high school off West Second Street. Volunteers can safely package in your own containers.

March 27 & 28 (Mon. & Tues.): Candy making beginning at 8 a.m. in Franciscan Center. On March 28 volunteers will dip eggs in chocolate and finish packaging. Sit down jobs.

March 31 (Friday): Potica baking, one day only in H.S. cafeteria beginning at 8 a.m. Use rear entrance off West Second Street. Presale of Potica in afternoon in cafeteria.

April 2 (Sunday): Food preparations beginning At 9 a.m. in H.S. cafeteria. Prepare vegetables for salads, etc. Sit down jobs.

April 3 (Monday): Butter rings, braided bread baking, etc. beginning at 8 a.m. in H.S. cafeteria. Prepare church basement for sale.

