Demolition of Lexington Junior High continues

LEXINGTON — The demolition of Lexington Junior High School is expected to last into spring.

"It could be the end of the school year until it looks like there hasn't been a school there," Superintendent Jeremy Secrist told the News Journal.

The building began coming down in January. Earlier predictions called for demolition to start last fall. Secrist explained there was a longer abatement process for the junior high than the high school, which was torn down last summer.

In November 2018, district voters approved a bond issue for two new schools. The grades 7-12 building opened after Labor Day.

A K-6 school will follow in the next several years. There is no timeframe at this point.

New school could be on junior high site

Secrist said the district might seek to build the new school on the front site of the junior high because it is relatively flat. Behind Central Elementary School, which sits to the west of the junior high, is another consideration.

"It would need much, much less excavation than cutting into the hill behind Central," Secrist said, adding the savings could be $1 million.

The front part of the junior high, or the addition, is quickly being dismantled. The red brick is still standing, Secrist said.

Bricks from the newer additions of the old junior high are now available for pickup. They are located on the west side of the old junior high building and will be placed there Thursday evenings. Pickup is limited to Friday, Saturday and Sunday because of ongoing demolition.

Safeco Environmental Services is working four 10-hour days at the site.

"They're doing a really nice job," Secrist said. "We're really impressed by them."

Bricks from the original portion of the building will be made available as part of a fundraiser by the athletic boosters at a later date.

"They were hurt so badly through COVID," Secrist said of the athletic boosters. "They are amazing people."

The red brick portion of the junior high has stood since 1894. The junior high, which had additions in the 1930s and 1950s, served as home to all 12 grades until 1954.

