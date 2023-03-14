LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.
Today’s topic: How to get teenagers more sleep.
It’s Sleep Awareness Week — and doctors say, teenagers are in need of more sleep than any other age group, mostly due to puberty. During this stage, sleep not only helps a teenager physically, but mentally as well, because the brain is still changing.
Growth experts say teenagers need between 8-10 hours of sleep a night. However, due to various reasons, many studies show about 70% of teenagers get less than eight hours of sleep, and between 30% to 40% of teenagers get as little as six hours of sleep per night.
Here are the top four reasons why teens aren’t getting enough sleep:
*Technology use at night
*Homework
*Over-scheduling
*Early school start times
Doctors say lack of sleep increases the risk of cardiovascular dysfunction, obesity, depression, and violence. When teenagers are sleep-deprived, they’re not as good at problem-solving, handling difficult situations, and underperform in school.
Here at 6 ways to help teenagers get better sleep:
*Ban electronics from the bedroom
*Avoid drinking caffeinated beverages in the afternoon and evening
*Discourage afternoon naps
*Enforce a regular sleep schedule
*Finish homework sooner rather than later
*Try melatonin
Research shows that teenagers with inadequate sleep can have long-lasting health effects, so doctors say to use Sleep Awareness Week as a way to fix some bad sleeping habits before it’s too late. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.
Comments / 0