TRAFFIC: Mass Pike reduced to 40mph in western Massachusetts

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has reduced the speed limit on the Mass Pike Tuesday morning due to the snow storm.

A 40-mile-per-hour speed limit has been temporarily placed from the New York border to Millbury on the Mass. Pike.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect now through 8 a.m. Wednesday for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, for the possibility of significant snowfall accumulation .

The left lane of the eastbound traffic on the Mass Pike in Warren was closed around 4 a.m. Tuesday due to a tractor trailer accident near mile marker 69.4. It has since reopened.

A tractor trailer accident in Blandford overnight near mile marker 30.7 has been cleared up as of 5:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

