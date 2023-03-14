Open in App
Montgomery County, OH
WDTN

Winter weather hits Miami Valley roadways

By Katie Shatsby,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PVvo0_0lI9bbuG00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Weather conditions and crashes led to several closures and delays around the Miami Valley Tuesday morning.

Traffic Anchor Kelley King reported that there were nearly three dozen crashes reported in Montgomery County by 6:30 a.m.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said in a tweet that there were over 700 crews out on Ohio roads Tuesday morning.

Montgomery County issues snow emergency

“They’re battling scattered, but intense snow showers and cold, wet roads this morning. Please give them room to work,” the tweet reads.

