Winter weather hits Miami Valley roadways

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Weather conditions and crashes led to several closures and delays around the Miami Valley Tuesday morning.

Traffic Anchor Kelley King reported that there were nearly three dozen crashes reported in Montgomery County by 6:30 a.m.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said in a tweet that there were over 700 crews out on Ohio roads Tuesday morning.

“They’re battling scattered, but intense snow showers and cold, wet roads this morning. Please give them room to work,” the tweet reads.

