Open in App
BuzzFeed

21 Possibly Cursed Parents Who — I Promise! — Had An Infinitely Worse Week Than You

By Mike Spohr,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eb0Ep_0lI8VZev00

Parenting isn't easy for anyone, so if you're having a tough week, remember there are OTHER parents going through it, too, like...

1. The parent whose kid casually said, "I think something bit my ear":

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jtlGs_0lI8VZev00
u/bkulaga99 / Via reddit.com

2. The parent who — after falling asleep on the couch — had their sneaky kid use their finger to sign up for THIS app:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H3fgA_0lI8VZev00
u/thenewyorkgod / Via reddit.com

3. The parent who took their daughters to a trampoline park for kids and encountered this charmer:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z0IAM_0lI8VZev00
u/ChiMiGoGo / Via reddit.com

4. And the mom whose kid flew their drone into her hair:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IYAkF_0lI8VZev00
u/Cichlidsaremyjam / Via reddit.com

5. The mom who prepared this impressive spread for her son's toddler group...and then had 7/8 of the invited moms cancel half an hour before it was supposed to start:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qAom1_0lI8VZev00
u/reCCCCtoo / Via reddit.com

6. The parent who — gag — found their daughter's hairbrush hanging in the shower looking like this:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J09Uw_0lI8VZev00
u/maddogcas2383 / Via reddit.com

7. The parent who THOUGHT they'd completed everything they needed to for an overseas trip until...:

If you were my 2-year-old, where would you hide your brother's brand new passport?

@amy_may 09:56 AM - 31 Jan 2023

8. And the parent who was excited to take their daughter fishing, but had it end after 15 minutes when...:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Io2kv_0lI8VZev00
u/robrit00 / Via reddit.com

9. The parent who was looking forward to enjoying this ice cream, then discovered their kid had eaten it, filled the carton with water, and froze it as a prank:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oL02W_0lI8VZev00
u/Treehead726 / Via reddit.com

10. The parent whose kid read 50 books for their elementary school's reading challenge, and then received this "reward":

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=259UQV_0lI8VZev00
u/5toofus / Via reddit.com

11. The parent who wanted to surprise their kid with a PlayStation 5...and then opened it to discover this:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EbKeR_0lI8VZev00
u/deleted / Via reddit.com

12. The dad who thought his kids were complimenting his cooking, and then found out he was very wrong:

last night 8 and 9 rated my dinner a 9. i felt great until i realized the scale they were using was 1 through 2,000. that's a bullshit range.

@dadmann_walking 03:13 PM - 02 Mar 2023

13. The parent who thought it'd be fun to take their kid to see their childhood home, and then drove up to see this:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QNnEa_0lI8VZev00
u/gjawhar / Via reddit.com

14. The parent who bought a bag of churros to surprise their kids with...and then had this happen:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17GNOW_0lI8VZev00
u/deserving_porcupine / Via reddit.com

15. The dad who fell while carrying his baby and scraped his leg...which then got INFECTED:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XpnJT_0lI8VZev00
u/superhackerxx / Via reddit.com

16. The mom whose kid was a little too enthusiastic about the prospect of her kicking the bucket:

My kids know that I’m asthmatic and very allergic to cats.Older daughter: “I don’t like cats because mommy’s allergic to them.”Younger daughter: “When mommy dies, I’m getting a cat!”

@meena 04:11 PM - 02 Mar 2023

17. The parent who spent $500 to take their kid to see Frozen on Broadway, and ended up seated behind this 6'8" man:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Varl_0lI8VZev00
u/MaudeDib / Via reddit.com

18. The parent of the kids who got into a fight and hurled the Switch controller into the flatscreen TV:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43P4Ht_0lI8VZev00
u/cravenight / Via reddit.com

19. The mom whose kid did this to her new glasses five minutes after they arrived:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N0m5k_0lI8VZev00
u/JBulllyy / Via reddit.com

20. The parent whose kids gifted them this jumbo container of pretzels for their birthday, and then — before they'd even eaten a single pretzel — found it like this:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HSUhx_0lI8VZev00
u/BreakfastBeerz / Via reddit.com

21. And the mom whose attempt to dissuade her kid from getting a tattoo didn't quite go as she hoped:

Henry wants a tattoo for his 18th birthday so I reminded him that I have a giant tiger tramp stamp from when I was his age and he said, “perfect that’s what I’ll get.” Now he &amp; his brothers are discussing how funny it would be if we all had tiger tramp stamps, like AS A FAMILY 🙄

@iamemmaarnold 11:17 PM - 01 Feb 2023
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man Who Gave Steve Harvey An Eerie Response On ‘Family Feud’ Charged with Murdering Wife
Quincy, IL3 days ago
Parents outraged after their children say they were forced to undress in front one another
Searcy, AR10 days ago
I bought a puppy for hundreds of dollars – then I realized I had been duped, the picture I was sent was a red flag
Baltimore, MD8 days ago
Nine-year-old Goes Viral After Opening Car Door to Discover His Brother Who Lives in a Different State
Waldorf, MD13 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy