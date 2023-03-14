21 Possibly Cursed Parents Who — I Promise! — Had An Infinitely Worse Week Than You

Parenting isn't easy for anyone, so if you're having a tough week, remember there are OTHER parents going through it, too, like...

1. The parent whose kid casually said, "I think something bit my ear":

2. The parent who — after falling asleep on the couch — had their sneaky kid use their finger to sign up for THIS app:

3. The parent who took their daughters to a trampoline park for kids and encountered this charmer:

4. And the mom whose kid flew their drone into her hair:

5. The mom who prepared this impressive spread for her son's toddler group...and then had 7/8 of the invited moms cancel half an hour before it was supposed to start:

6. The parent who — gag — found their daughter's hairbrush hanging in the shower looking like this:

7. The parent who THOUGHT they'd completed everything they needed to for an overseas trip until...:

If you were my 2-year-old, where would you hide your brother's brand new passport? @amy_may 09:56 AM - 31 Jan 2023

8. And the parent who was excited to take their daughter fishing, but had it end after 15 minutes when...:

9. The parent who was looking forward to enjoying this ice cream, then discovered their kid had eaten it, filled the carton with water, and froze it as a prank:

10. The parent whose kid read 50 books for their elementary school's reading challenge, and then received this "reward":

11. The parent who wanted to surprise their kid with a PlayStation 5...and then opened it to discover this:

12. The dad who thought his kids were complimenting his cooking, and then found out he was very wrong:

last night 8 and 9 rated my dinner a 9. i felt great until i realized the scale they were using was 1 through 2,000. that's a bullshit range. @dadmann_walking 03:13 PM - 02 Mar 2023

13. The parent who thought it'd be fun to take their kid to see their childhood home, and then drove up to see this:

14. The parent who bought a bag of churros to surprise their kids with...and then had this happen:

15. The dad who fell while carrying his baby and scraped his leg...which then got INFECTED:

16. The mom whose kid was a little too enthusiastic about the prospect of her kicking the bucket:

My kids know that I’m asthmatic and very allergic to cats.Older daughter: “I don’t like cats because mommy’s allergic to them.”Younger daughter: “When mommy dies, I’m getting a cat!” @meena 04:11 PM - 02 Mar 2023

17. The parent who spent $500 to take their kid to see Frozen on Broadway, and ended up seated behind this 6'8" man:

18. The parent of the kids who got into a fight and hurled the Switch controller into the flatscreen TV:

19. The mom whose kid did this to her new glasses five minutes after they arrived:

20. The parent whose kids gifted them this jumbo container of pretzels for their birthday, and then — before they'd even eaten a single pretzel — found it like this:

21. And the mom whose attempt to dissuade her kid from getting a tattoo didn't quite go as she hoped: