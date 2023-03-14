Open in App
21 Possibly Cursed Parents Who — I Promise! — Had An Infinitely Worse Week Than You

By Mike Spohr,

3 days ago

Parenting isn't easy for anyone, so if you're having a tough week, remember there are OTHER parents going through it, too, like...

1. The parent whose kid casually said, "I think something bit my ear":

u/bkulaga99 / Via reddit.com

2. The parent who — after falling asleep on the couch — had their sneaky kid use their finger to sign up for THIS app:

u/thenewyorkgod / Via reddit.com

3. The parent who took their daughters to a trampoline park for kids and encountered this charmer:

u/ChiMiGoGo / Via reddit.com

4. And the mom whose kid flew their drone into her hair:

u/Cichlidsaremyjam / Via reddit.com

5. The mom who prepared this impressive spread for her son's toddler group...and then had 7/8 of the invited moms cancel half an hour before it was supposed to start:

u/reCCCCtoo / Via reddit.com

6. The parent who — gag — found their daughter's hairbrush hanging in the shower looking like this:

u/maddogcas2383 / Via reddit.com

7. The parent who THOUGHT they'd completed everything they needed to for an overseas trip until...:

If you were my 2-year-old, where would you hide your brother's brand new passport?

@amy_may 09:56 AM - 31 Jan 2023

8. And the parent who was excited to take their daughter fishing, but had it end after 15 minutes when...:

u/robrit00 / Via reddit.com

9. The parent who was looking forward to enjoying this ice cream, then discovered their kid had eaten it, filled the carton with water, and froze it as a prank:

u/Treehead726 / Via reddit.com

10. The parent whose kid read 50 books for their elementary school's reading challenge, and then received this "reward":

u/5toofus / Via reddit.com

11. The parent who wanted to surprise their kid with a PlayStation 5...and then opened it to discover this:

u/deleted / Via reddit.com

12. The dad who thought his kids were complimenting his cooking, and then found out he was very wrong:

last night 8 and 9 rated my dinner a 9. i felt great until i realized the scale they were using was 1 through 2,000. that's a bullshit range.

@dadmann_walking 03:13 PM - 02 Mar 2023

13. The parent who thought it'd be fun to take their kid to see their childhood home, and then drove up to see this:

u/gjawhar / Via reddit.com

14. The parent who bought a bag of churros to surprise their kids with...and then had this happen:

u/deserving_porcupine / Via reddit.com

15. The dad who fell while carrying his baby and scraped his leg...which then got INFECTED:

u/superhackerxx / Via reddit.com

16. The mom whose kid was a little too enthusiastic about the prospect of her kicking the bucket:

My kids know that I’m asthmatic and very allergic to cats.Older daughter: “I don’t like cats because mommy’s allergic to them.”Younger daughter: “When mommy dies, I’m getting a cat!”

@meena 04:11 PM - 02 Mar 2023

17. The parent who spent $500 to take their kid to see Frozen on Broadway, and ended up seated behind this 6'8" man:

u/MaudeDib / Via reddit.com

18. The parent of the kids who got into a fight and hurled the Switch controller into the flatscreen TV:

u/cravenight / Via reddit.com

19. The mom whose kid did this to her new glasses five minutes after they arrived:

u/JBulllyy / Via reddit.com

20. The parent whose kids gifted them this jumbo container of pretzels for their birthday, and then — before they'd even eaten a single pretzel — found it like this:

u/BreakfastBeerz / Via reddit.com

21. And the mom whose attempt to dissuade her kid from getting a tattoo didn't quite go as she hoped:

Henry wants a tattoo for his 18th birthday so I reminded him that I have a giant tiger tramp stamp from when I was his age and he said, “perfect that’s what I’ll get.” Now he &amp; his brothers are discussing how funny it would be if we all had tiger tramp stamps, like AS A FAMILY 🙄

@iamemmaarnold 11:17 PM - 01 Feb 2023
