65 residents displaced after large apartment fire in Monroeville

Sixty-five people are displaced after a fire broke out early Tuesday at an apartment complex in Monroeville.

The fire broke out just before 1 a.m. at Cambridge Square Apartments in the the 200 block of Cambridge Square Drive. Approximately 36 units are affected.

A few people were checked out at local hospitals but no one was transported from the scene, according to officials. Some pets may still be unaccounted for.

Chief Logan Stadler of Monroeville Fire Station 4 told Channel 11 flames were shooting out of the first building, quickly spreading to the connecting apartment buildings through shared attic space.

“Simply, I just wouldn’t wish this one anybody,” said Oneeka Jones, who lost her home as did dozens of her neighbors. “We’ve lost a lot, we’ve lost basically everything, but to have your life is very priceless.”

“I started knocking on everybody’s door…it was crazy,” said Emoni Hines, who lives in the second building.

Smoke and snow filled the sky as crews battled the elements in bitterly cold temperatures.

The American Red Cross set up shelters for both first responders and residents on site. Volunteers then brought residents to the Monroeville Senior Citizen Center.

“We started intake operations to make sure people were safe, warm, we got some food in there for them,” said Carlos Carmona of the American Red Cross.

“We can’t even let them back in at the moment because of the structural integrity of the building, so it’s tough for everybody,” said Chief Doug Cole of the Monroeville Police Department. Cole also serves as Monroeville’s emergency management coordinator.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is investigating.

Any resident in need of assistance after this fire can call the American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767.

