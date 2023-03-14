Open in App
Davenport, IA
See more from this location?
HuffPost

Donald Trump Asks Rally Crowd If They Don't Like Their Kids And People Have Answers

By Lee Moran,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10XPcU_0lI4qHzC00

Critics mocked former President Donald Trump after he asked at a 2024 campaign rally in Davenport, Iowa, on Sunday if anyone in the audience didn’t like their children.

While boasting about how he’d “virtually eliminated” the “unfair estate tax” to protect family farms during his presidency, Trump rambled about how people don’t actually have to leave anything in their wills to their kids.

“If you don’t like your kids that much or if you don’t like them at all, which happens on occasion, don’t leave them a thing,” he said.

“Does anybody in here not like their children?” Trump asked.

“Oh, be careful. Oh, we gotta be careful with that,” he responded to someone in the crowd. “The problem is the fake news media is going to report that as fact, you know that? You’re going to have a lot of explaining to do.”

Watch the video here:

Twitter users had their own answers to Trump’s question, which was remarkably similar to comments he made last year in Iowa .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
FACT CHECK: Did Rudy Giuliani Threaten To Reveal Harmful Information About Trump?
New York City, NY14 days ago
Trump Mocked for Boasting About Bringing 'Trump Water' to East Palestine
East Palestine, OH23 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Dozens of Mar-a-Lago staff, from servers to aides, are subpoenaed in classified documents probe
Palm Beach, FL1 day ago
Video shows Trump telling a McDonald's employee he knows the menu 'better than anyone in here'
East Palestine, OH22 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy