Cold, clear tonight; Chilly, but sunny tomorrow

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Flurries ending; Skies clear overnight

Chilly, but sunny Wednesday

Warmer with rain for St Patrick’s Day

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: Flurries and light snow showers will end early tonight with gradually decreasing clouds and diminishing winds. Temperatures dip to the lower 20s.

TOMORROW : Another cold morning in the 20s, but with lots of sunshine temperatures will rise to the upper 40s by the end of the day. Clouds return Wednesday night but staying dry with lows in the 30s.

THURSDAY : A dry start to Thursday, but showers will arrive by late afternoon into the evening. Despite increased cloud cover and rain arriving temperatures will warm into the upper 50s.

FRIDAY : It will be a wet St. Patrick’s Day across the Miami Valley, especially early. Scattered rain showers and gusty winds are likely through midday/early afternoon. We should begin to dry out through by evening, but still breezy and turning cold. Highs for the day reach the lower 50s but quickly fall into Friday night. Eventually falling into the lower 20s by Saturday morning with a few flurries possible.

SATURDAY : A blustery and cold start to the weekend with a few flurries possible. Highs will struggle to reach the middle 30s.

SUNDAY : A dry, but chilly day on Sunday with a bit more sunshine. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

MONDAY: Another dry day and getting warmer. Highs likely to reach the middle to upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and milder on Tuesday with a high in the lower 50s.