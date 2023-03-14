Open in App
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hasbrouck Heights Little League to Hold Annual Pancake Breakfast

By Faith Armonaitis,

8 days ago

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ -- Hasbrouck Heights Little League will hold its annual Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, March 19 at the Hasbrouck Heights VFW. Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.

Breakfast offerings pancakes, orange juice, tea, and coffee. The cost is $5 for adults, and $3 for children and seniors. Raffles will also be available.

Hasbrouck Heights Little League is an all-volunteer community organization. The league has over 300 players, ages five through 12, in six divisions, Softball, T-ball, A, AA, AAA, Majors, and four travel teams. The official opening day of the 2023 season is Saturday, April 1.

