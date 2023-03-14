Recent storms not unusual for the Valley, strength and frequency raise concerns

A super cell that brought thunder, lightning, and funnel clouds to the Valley over the weekend may have felt like a storm for the record books.

An expert from the National Weather Service says as shocking as it may seem, it's more the timing and intensity that are unusual, rather than the storms themselves.

Reports of thunderstorms, hail, and funnel clouds came in from across the Valley.

The tornado warnings took some by surprise. During Saturday's broadcast, Chief Meteorologist Kevin Musso warned funnel clouds were possible given the elements involved.

"Look at these areas of low pressure that are right here behind me those are kind of parading across Northern California and are going to induce a little bit of spin," said Musso in his weather report.

Amateur stormchaser Colin McCarthy watched the radar and jumped at the chance to follow the wild weather through northern parts of the Valley.

"We almost got caught in the center of the storm, but luckily we pushed east fast enough we only got a little bit of hail on the car," said McCarthy.

He says it was an awesome and sometimes concerning experience to be in the midst of the storm.

"We were right under where it would have formed and for a second the clouds were right above us and I really thought it was going to drop within a few hundred feet of us. It was just amazing. You could see the rotation of clouds and the swirls," McCarthy recalled.

Tornado warnings worried those who got them, but experts point out they're not too unusual.

"It's not uncommon because we do have some tornado reports. It's just of maybe a little bit earlier in the season than normal," said Jim Brusda with the National Weather Service.

National Weather Service experts say the intensity and frequency of these storms are a cause for concern.

"The rivers are already bankful, the streams are bankful. So, it's not going to take nearly as much water to cause problems as it would of a few weeks ago and the reservoirs are actually filling up. Some of the reservoirs are actually near full, which is something that hasn't happened in a while, either," said Brusda.

Brusda says they are working with local agencies to prepare for the next atmospheric river.

He encourages to stay aware and move to higher ground while its still safe to do so.