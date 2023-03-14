Open in App
HuffPost

Lauren Boebert's New Tweet Slamming Joe Biden Is Pure Projection, Say Critics

By Lee Moran,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ebf7Q_0lI1w6Hx00

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) was mocked for projection following her latest attempted Twitter troll of President Joe Biden.

“Biden is more than halfway done with his term and he’s STILL blaming Trump, and some people STILL believe him,” the conspiracy theory-endorsing congresswoman wrote on Monday, appearing to ignore how former President Donald Trump relentlessly attacked his predecessor, Barack Obama, throughout his time in the White House.

“Personal responsibility is something the Left really has no concept of,” added Boebert.

It was the “personal responsibility” dig that set critics off:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Donald Trump Asks Rally Crowd If They Don't Like Their Kids And People Have Answers
Davenport, IA3 days ago
Paul Ryan: If Trump is GOP presidential nominee, 'we are going to lose'
Milwaukee, WI22 days ago
Former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, who lost her seat in Congress to Trump-backed challenger, to teach at UVA
Charlottesville, VA16 days ago
WATCH: Biden Refers to Trump as the ‘Maybe Future President’ Then Quickly Offers Prayer as Audience Boos
Philadelphia, PA8 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy