Lauren Boebert's New Tweet Slamming Joe Biden Is Pure Projection, Say Critics

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) was mocked for projection following her latest attempted Twitter troll of President Joe Biden.

“Biden is more than halfway done with his term and he’s STILL blaming Trump, and some people STILL believe him,” the conspiracy theory-endorsing congresswoman wrote on Monday, appearing to ignore how former President Donald Trump relentlessly attacked his predecessor, Barack Obama, throughout his time in the White House.

“Personal responsibility is something the Left really has no concept of,” added Boebert.

It was the “personal responsibility” dig that set critics off: