Jimmy Kimmel Shares Oscars Conspiracy Theory After Painful Red Carpet Moment

By Josephine Harvey,

3 days ago

Hugh Grant ’s Oscars red carpet interview with Ashley Graham was so awkward, Jimmy Kimmel thinks it might have been fake.

The “Love Actually” star was apparently not in the mood to be asked any questions at all during his interview with the model, giving extremely short answers to lighthearted questions about his cameo in “Glass Onion,” his suit and his Oscars favorites. Of course, the excruciatingly awkward exchange went viral.

On “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Monday night, Kimmel, who hosted Sunday’s awards show, wondered if Grant had “ever been on a red carpet before.”

“That’s what they ask!” he added. “Maybe they were shooting a movie ... where things get off to a bad start on the red carpet then he and Ashley wind up getting married on another red carpet. That would be very Hugh Grant.”

Watch Kimmel’s Oscars recap below.

