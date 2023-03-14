Inflation Is Slowing Down. It’s a Positive for the Fed.

Consumer-level inflation continued to decline in February, an encouraging sign that the Federal Reserve’s efforts to cool down the economy with higher interest rates are working.

The consumer price index rose 6% on an annual basis in February, down from 6.4% in the month prior and dead-on the CPI reading of 6% expected among economists surveyed by FactSet. The CPI rose 0.4% in February from January, in line with economists’ forecasts and down from month-over-month gain of 0.5% in January.

A rise in the cost of shelter, a reversal after a decline in January, accounted for more than 70% of that increase. The cost of lodging away from home, including hotels, surged 2.6%.

Food, recreation, and household furnishings and operations accounted for smaller parts of the overall month-over-month gain.

Tuesday’s inflation reading marks the smallest year-over-year increase in CPI since the period ending September 2021, both a reminder of how long inflation has been a pressure and a reassurance that it is cooling.

Moderating inflation should go some way to reassuring investors that the Fed may take a more accommodative stance on monetary policy, though expectations for the central bank’s next move have already shifted that way as a result of the chaos in the banking sector over the past week.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq Composite were all up about 0.8% after the numbers were disclosed, marking small gains from before the data.

Traders likely see the release as confirming expectations that the Fed will raise rates by a quarter of a percentage point, rather than the half point some market participants had expected, given the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, moves in interest-rate futures imply a 79% chance of a quarter-point move, up from 65% on Monday.

The odds of a half-point increase remained at zero percent, while the probability of no hike has fallen to 21%.

Still, the data indicate that the Fed has a long way to go before inflation returns to its long-term target of 2%. There was more of a mixed message in the reading of core CPI, which strips out food and energy prices. Core CPI rose 0.5% month over month, accelerating from a 0.4% increase in January—a figure that was revised downward on Tuesday from 0.5%. Economists had expected an increase of 0.4%.

(This is a developing story. Please check back soon for more detail and analysis.)

The next inflation reading, due on Tuesday, is the last significant report on U.S. consumer prices before the Federal Reserve meets on March 21-22 to make its next interest-rate decision. Chaos in the banking sector following two bank failures has reoriented the market’s focus in recent days, but that doesn’t change the importance of the data.

The U.S. consumer price index (CPI) for February, a key indicator of goods and services inflation, is likely to show that price growth continued to moderate last month, albeit just slightly from January’s level. That suggests the Fed’s effort to tame inflation with higher rates is working, but slowly.

Economists surveyed by FactSet expect that CPI rose 6% year-over-year in February, a decline from 6.4% in January, with price growth falling to 0.4% month-over-month from 0.5% in January.

“With the year-over-year change in oil prices falling deeper into the negative territory, a notable slide in the headline CPI rate seems more than normal,” said Charalampos Pissouros, an analyst at broker XM.

Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, likely fell to an annual rate of 5.5% last month from 5.6% in January.

“Should the core rate slip by more than anticipated, market participants may feel more confident [of] the latest adjustment in their Fed bets,” said Pissouros.

Those bets refer to investors’ expectations for the U.S. central bank’s next move in rates. The Fed raised rates by 25 basis points in February, compared with a 50-basis-point increase in December and several 75-basis-point increases last year. [A basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point.]

The rise in interest rates over the past 12 months helped spur a steep stock-market selloff, which resumed in February after stocks rallied in January.

Prior to last Friday’s failure of Silicon Valley Bank, and regulatory decisions to backstop depositors and open a new lending facility for banks, traders were split in their outlook for the next rate decision. Some expected the Fed to lift the federal funds rate by 25 basis points, and others, by 50 basis points.

Now, says Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial, there is “a question as to whether the Fed will lift rates at all,” or announce a pause in the bank’s monthly quantitative tightening program. The Fed might do both, she suggested.

Monday, the futures market was pricing in a 35% chance that the Fed won’t change interest rates next week, and a 65% chance that it will hike by 25 basis points, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. A half-point rate hike is considered off the table.

The sharp rise in interest rates over the past year left Silicon Valley Bank sitting with huge unrealized losses on its bond portfolio, including mortgage-backed securities. When the bank was forced to sell some of its holdings, incurring an actual loss of $1.8 billion, depositors fled.

“A fascinating set up ahead of CPI tomorrow,” Jim Reid, a strategist at Deutsche Bank, said Monday.

That’s putting it mildly.

Write to Jack Denton at jack.denton@barrons.com