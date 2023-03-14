Social Security update: Second of March's double direct payments worth $914 arrives in 17 days



Supplemental Security Income b eneficiaries will receive the second of a double payment for March in just 17 days.

The first disbursement was sent out to eligible recipients on March 1, and the next payment will be delivered on March 31. The second round will take the place of April's payment because April 1 will be on a Saturday this year. Each payment is worth $914 for individual filers, meaning those recipients will get $1,828 total in March.

THE GOP'S RECKONING WITH ENTITLEMENT PROGRAMS

Other groups that qualify for the double payment include eligible couples, who will receive two payments of $1,371 in March, and essential people who live with someone receiving SSI and provide them with necessary care. They will get two checks for $458 each.

The Social Security Administration typically issues one monthly SSI check on the first day of the month. But when the first day of a month is a holiday or weekend, the administration releases the checks on the last business day of the previous month to ensure recipients have the check by the first of the month, according to the agency .

Recipients receive two checks in the same calendar month multiple times a year, but they continue to receive a total of 12 payments per year.

Three other months will also see two payments this year: June, September, and December. This is because the first of the month falls on a weekend in July and October. But December sees two checks every year because Jan. 1 is a national holiday.

SSI payments were first issued by the Social Security Administration in January 1974, and payment rates have increased for cost-of-living adjustments each year since 1975, according to the agency.