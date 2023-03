Boy, 16, hospitalized after being shot in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood 00:12

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy is in the hospital after being shot in the 400 block of East 88th Street in Chatham.

The teen was hit in the arm, chest, and chin and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center critical condition.

Police said the teen was "being uncooperative" with the investigation at this time.

CPD said no one is in custody. Area 2 detectives are investigating.