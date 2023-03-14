Grizzlies beat Mavs again in another meeting sans All-Stars

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) celebrates with teammate David Roddy in front of Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber during the second half of an NBA game in Dallas on Monday. AP photo

DALLAS — Desmond Bane scored 23 points and the Memphis Grizzlies won a second consecutive game against Dallas with all three All-Stars out, beating the Mavericks 104-88 on Monday night.

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving were out for Dallas with injuries, and Ja Morant remained away from the Grizzlies because of his issues off the court.

Doncic is dealing with a left calf strain that required an MRI, which revealed no significant damage. Irving has right foot soreness.

With all three absent just as they were in Memphis’ 112-108 victory Saturday to start the home-and-home, rookie David Roddy played a big role for the Grizzlies again.

The 23rd overall draft pick scored 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting two nights after getting 17 of his career-high 24 points in the fourth quarter, when Memphis erased an 11-point deficit.

There was no need for a late rally in the rematch after the Grizzlies opened the second half with a 12-0 run and outscored Dallas 36-21 in the third quarter, when the Mavs shot 31%.

“I challenged the guys at halftime to understand we had just beaten this team two days ago,” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said. “They were going to come in with a reinvigorated spirit to try to beat us on their home floor.”

Rookie Jaden Hardy scored 28 points for the Mavericks, who dropped under .500 for the first time since December. Josh Green was the only other Dallas player in double figures with 23.

The Mavs, who paired Irving with Doncic by giving up two starters and a first-round pick in the blockbuster trade with Brooklyn, are currently in the play-in tournament with 13 games remaining a year after reaching the Western Conference finals.

“We’ve got to play with the cards we had tonight, and we played a good half of basketball with a young backcourt that’s learning how to play the NBA game,” Dallas coach Jason Kidd said. “It’s just a matter of can we be healthy in time to make a stretch run. And if we’re not, that’s just the season. No one’s dying.”

The Grizzlies, comfortably in the top six in the West, won a third consecutive game after losing the first two of Morant’s sabbatical.

Morant is away from the team after posting a video recently in which the 23-year-old two-time All-Star appeared to be displaying a gun at a Denver-area strip club.

“We’ve had internal dialogue for sure,” Bane said. “We knew roles would be different and guys that maybe didn’t have an opportunity before we’re going to get one. Guys have been staying ready all year long.”

ROCKETS 111, CELTICS 109

HOUSTON — Jalen Green scored 28 points and rookie Jabari Smith Jr. added 24 as Houston held off Boston.

The Rockets, who are tied with Detroit for the NBA’s fewest wins with 16, snapped a three-game skid despite allowing the Celtics’ Jaylen Brown to score a season-high 43 points.

Jayson Tatum scored 22 points but missed a potential tying layup at the buzzer for the Celtics.

Kenyon Martin Jr. had 20 points and eight rebounds for Houston.

HEAT 119, JAZZ 115

MIAMI — Jimmy Butler scored 24 points, Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent each scored 18 and Miami held off Utah.

Lauri Markkanen scored 38 points for Utah, which got 23 from Simone Fontecchio and 14 from Ochai Agbaji.

Talen Horton-Tucker put Utah on top with a short jumper with 1:16 left, and Herro gave Miami the lead right back on a 3-pointer with 55.3 seconds remaining.

Bam Adebayo added 16 points for Miami.

TIMBERWOLVES 136, HAWKS 115

ATLANTA — Anthony Edwards scored 32 points in his hometown, Kyle Anderson had his third career triple-double and Minnesota beat Atlanta.

Trae Young finished with 41 points for the Hawks, who dropped to 3-5 under new coach Quin Snyder and have lost four of six. Atlanta went 4 for 22 beyond the arc and handed out 17 assists compared to 39 for Minnesota.

Anderson scored 12 of his 14 points in the third quarter and had 12 assists and 10 rebounds for Minnesota, which snapped a two-game skid. Mike Conley had 21 points for the Timberwolves and Jaden McDaniels scored 19.

PISTONS 117, PACERS 97

DETROIT — James Wiseman had 18 points and 14 rebounds as Detroit ended an 11-game skid by beating Indiana.

The Pistons, who hadn’t won since beating San Antonio 138-131 in double overtime on Feb. 10, led by 31 points in the first half and held off an Indiana surge late in the second quarter and early in the third.

Cory Joseph led Detroit with 22 points, Jalen Duren put up 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Killian Hayes had 10 points and 11 assists.

Jordan Nwora scored 20 points off the bench for Indiana.