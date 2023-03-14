Fyffe’s Benefield, Hazel Green’s Miller inducted into AHSAA Hall of Fame

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) – On Monday, 13 individuals were inducted into the Class of 2023 Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame, including two of our local coaches.

Fyffe football head coach Paul Benefield and Hazel Green girls basketball head coach Tim Miller are part of this year’s class.

Both Benefield and Miller just led their teams to state championships this past season, and now add another honor to their long list of accomplishments.

