UNA men’s basketball accepts invite to College Basketball Invitational

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The UNA men’s basketball team is going dancing, as they have accepted an invite to the Discount Tire College Basketball Invitational (CBI).
The Lions earn the No. 13 seed and will play No. 4 Southern Utah on March 18 in the first round.
UNA went 18-14 this season, its best mark in the Division I era. Now, they will compete in their first Division I national postseason tournament.
The 16-team tournament will take place March 18-22 in Daytona Beach, Florida.
