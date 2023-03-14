Open in App
May need paid subscription
WWD

WWD Report Card: The Best and Worst of the Oscars 2023

By Leigh Nordstrom and Alex Badia,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eBr0Z_0lHwXois00

Rihanna: 5

Inside The 95th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball

Rihanna

She is a master of red-carpet fashion and her latest fashion mark has been her redefinition of maternity wear. This black leather and sheer fabric gown by Alaïa is memorable and innovative. The harness-like bra top is balanced by the soft hairstyle and the romantic skirt trail.

Pedro Pascal: 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24uXpl_0lHwXois00
Pedro Pascal

Social media’s latest daddy didn’t disappoint with this sharply constructed suit and high-neck white shirt. The minimalist look and lack of necktie action gave him a modern twist without coming across as a fashion victim. But his thick-framed retro reading glasses were missed.

Cate Blanchett: 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TDufk_0lHwXois00
Cate Blanchett

Another seasoned red-carpet professional opted for a strong-shouldered-Greek-statue-come-to-life look. The blue silky top had a theater-curtain feel that didn’t help the effort but the long black trail balanced the shoulder proportion. A completely slicked-back hairstyle would have been more successful.

Paul Mescal: 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bcFg3_0lHwXois00
Paul Mescal

Probably the best dressed man on this year’s champagne carpet wore a ’70s-inspired tux. The retro proportions were perfectly tailored to his body and the red flower boutonniere gave a touch of chic to the look. But it was his so-tacky-yet-so-great subtle mullet hairstyle that sealed the deal.

The Standout Men's Style at the 2023 Oscars

Lady Gaga : 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vYvEn_0lHwXois00
Lady Gaga

This is a very fresh-from-the runway look. This Versace number debuted only three days before at the brand’s show in Los Angeles. The black corseted sheer top with low-rise full skirt fitted the singer perfectly and the vampy hair and makeup were the perfect pairing.

Michael B Jordan: 4.5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31nnmW_0lHwXois00
Michael B Jordan

This formfitting double-breasted tuxedo was the ideal choice for the actor. The slim waist and soft shoulder construction played well with his athletic proportions, making the look modern yet timeless. And the fine jewelry pins were a nice touch.

Dwayne Johnson: 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lnHco_0lHwXois00
Dwayne Johnson

This is what fashion nightmares are made of. The double-breasted silk smoking jacket was very “honeymoon suite at a Niagara Falls motel.” Risk taking is great, but maybe a cream-colored silk jacket would have gotten the point across without the negatives.

Malala: 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43VvYr_0lHwXois00
Malala

Metallic gowns were one of the biggest trends of the night and this beautiful hooded style with a strong shoulder and side waist detail exuded old Hollywood glamour while empowering the renowned Nobel prize winner.

A Look at Pedro Pascal's Style

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man Who Gave Steve Harvey An Eerie Response On ‘Family Feud’ Charged with Murdering Wife
Quincy, IL4 days ago
Body of missing Illinois woman found tied up, wrapped in sheet and discarded in shopping cart in Chicago alley
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Tom Cruise Will Reportedly Take ‘No Part’ In Daughter Suri’s Upcoming Big Life Choice
New York City, NY12 hours ago
Daisy Edgar-Jones is a vision as she stuns in a racy see-through gown at Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Beverly Hills, CA8 days ago
Kristen Stewart Wore See-Through Chanel Shorts to a Pre-Oscars Party
Beverly Hills, CA9 days ago
Lady Gaga stole the show at the 2023 Oscars in a stunning see-through corset gown
Los Angeles, CA9 days ago
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick Go Full Glam in Matching Outfits for Oscars Date Night
Beverly Hills, CA8 days ago
Why are celebrities wearing blue ribbon pins to the 2023 Oscars?
Los Angeles, CA9 days ago
Goldie Hawn on Her Big Oscars Regret, the Death of the Movie Star and Not Retiring From Acting Just Yet
Los Angeles, CA13 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy