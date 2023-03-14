Open in App
Tempe, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

ASU Gammage 2023-24 Broadway season brings these smash musicals. Here's how to get tickets

By Ed Masley, Arizona Republic,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jIXec_0lHwPmF600

ASU Gammage has unveiled its 2023–2024 Desert Financial Broadway Across America season featuring six Tempe premieres, a pre-Broadway tour of "The Wiz," a family favorite "Peter Pan" and, back by popular demand, "Hamilton" and "Les Miserables."

“ASU Gammage is ready to bring ‘simply the best’ of Broadway for the upcoming season,” Colleen Jennings-Roggensack, ASU vice president for cultural affairs/executive director of ASU Gammage, said in a news release.

"We’ve lined up an eight-show package that will keep you rocking in your seats and excited about coming to see live theater at ASU Gammage.”

As you may have gathered from her quote, one of those premieres is a jukebox musical based on the life of the legend who gave the world "Simply the Best."

Here's a look at the 2023-24 ASU Gammage season lineup and how to get tickets.

She was the female Elvis:How a Phoenix rockabilly teen made the cover of Bob Dylan's book

'Tina — The Tina Turner Musical'

Kicking off the 2023–2024 Broadway season is the story of Tina Turner, making its Tempe premiere Oct. 10-15, 2023. Among the best-selling artists of all time, Turner has won 12 Grammys and her live shows have been seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history.

"Tina – The Tina Turner Musical" is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by the internationally acclaimed Phyllida Lloyd.

'Ain't Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations'

'Ain't Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations' is coming to ASU Gammage Nov. 14-19, 2023. The hit Broadway musical follows the Temptations’ journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The Tony Award-winning musical (Best Choreography) was written by three-time Obie Award winner Dominique Morisseau, directed by two-time Tony winner Des McAnuff ("Jersey Boys") and features the Tony-winning choreography of Sergio Trujillo ("Jersey Boys," "On Your Feet!").

The Last Temptation:Otis Williams reflects on life in the most successful singing group

'The Wiz'

You’ll want to ease on down the road to ASU Gammage for the Broadway revival of this groundbreaking twist on "The Wizard of Oz," which hasn't toured in 40 years. It runs Jan. 2-7, 2024.

Directed by Schele Williams (“The Notebook,” revival of Disney’s "Aida"), it features choreography by JaQuel Knight (Beyonce’s “Single Ladies”), book by William F. Brown, songs by Charlie Smalls and additional material by Amber Ruffin, with Joseph Joubert handling music supervision, orchestrations and music arrangements.

Playlist:25 songs of civil rights, social justice, freedom and hope for Black History Month 2023

'Jagged Little Pill'

A musical based on Alanis Morissette’s multiplatinum calling card comes to ASU Gammage Jan. 30-Feb. 4, 2024.

Directed by Tony winner Diane Paulus ("Waitress," "Pippin," "1776") with a Tony-winning book by Diablo Cody (“Juno”) and Grammy-winning score (by Morissette, of course), it was hailed by the New York Times as "redemptive, rousing and real," standing alongside "the original musicals that have sustained the best hopes of Broadway."

'MJ the Musical'

MJ is, as you may have imagined, Michael Jackson, aka the King of Pop. This Tony-winning musical centered around the making of 1992's Dangerous World Tour, plays ASU Gammage March 12-17, 2024.

Created by Tony-winning director/choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, "MJ" goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound that catapulted Jackson from teen idol into legendary status.

'The Kite Runner'

"The Kite Runner" makes its Tempe premiere April 9-14, 2024. Among the beloved novels of our time, "The Kite Runner" follows one man’s journey to confront his past and find redemption and forgiveness.

Told across two decades and two continents, the story begins in Afghanistan, a divided country where two childhood friends are enjoying a kite flying tournament when an incident changes their lives forever.

'Peter Pan'

Join the Darling family as Peter Pan and Tinkerbell take them on a soaring adventure all the way to Never Land June 11-16, 2024.

Featuring a timeless score that includes “I’m Flying,” “I’ve Got to Crow,” “Never Never Land,” “I Won’t Grow Up” and more, "Peter Pan" has been updated for a new generation.

'Hamilton'

Back by popular demand to close out the 2023-2024 Broadway season, Hamilton returns to Tempe June 25-July 28, 2024, with subscriber week being June 25-30.

Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, "Hamilton" has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theater — a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, "Hamilton" is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It's won Tony, Grammy and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

A history test for 'Hamilton':What musical gets right and wrong about history

'Les Miserables'

For more Broadway, there's a season option in the lineup. "Les Miserables" returns Dec. 5-10, 2024. Season subscribers will receive priority access to this show before the general public.

This staging has been hailed as “Les Mis for the 21st Century” (Huffington Post), “a reborn dream of a production” (Daily Telegraph) and “one of the greatest musicals ever created” (Chicago Tribune).

Cameron Mackintosh presents the acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Tony-winning musical phenomenon. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries and 22 languages, "Les Miserables" is undisputedly one of the world’s most popular musicals.

Playlist:The Temptations' 25 greatest songs of all time, ranked

How to get tickets to ASU Gammage 2023-2024 Broadway season

Current season ticket holders can renew their subscription now at asugammage.com.

Sales for new season subscriptions will be announced later.

You can sign up for the ASU Gammage wait list at asugammage.com/waitlist.

Reach the reporter at ed.masley@arizonarepublic.com or 602-444-4495. Follow him on Twitter @EdMasley.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com.

