CBS Philly

Deptford community raises thousands to support wounded officer

By Kerri Corrado,

3 days ago

Deptford community raises thousands to support wounded officer 02:18

DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- The day officer Robert Shisler was shot, the Deptford community stepped right in.

They have raised thousands and thousands of dollars in a short period of time and it doesn't stop there.

The Deptford community went above and beyond for officer Shisler and the support stretches nationwide.

"We were ready, but we weren't really sure how much support and love we would get to pass on to officer Shisler," Nicole Rodgers said.

Rodgers' husband is an officer at the Deptford Police Department . She's a part of a long standing family support group there, and with the help of others, they kickstarted the online fundraising efforts.

Within hours, donations skyrocketed and they say they are forever grateful for the support.

"I can't count the amount of shares, prayers, well wishes," Rodgers said. "I never imagined it would reach this point. It's amazing and so appreciated."

People have been dropping off all types of food to the department to lift the spirits of the officers.

"It is important to mention officers too," Rodgers said. "We have an entire squad who was impacted by this, so it's been an emotional weekend for them."

"From the 911 call who made the call, to the dispatchers, to the state police who shut down the roads, to the doctors at Cooper," Christine Nucera said.

Local businesses also stepped in.

NJ Designs made T-shirts to help raise money too and requests came on quicker than ever.

"We have the greatest police force," Nikki Foreman, of NJ Designs, said. "They get out in the community, they do stuff with the kids."

"We show our support for Bobby, we show our support for the entire police force," she added.

At Holy City Publick House in Gloucester, they are holding a fundraiser on Sunday.

"I think that it's amazing that all of the community and all of the businesses and local police departments are all pitching and doing what they can to support one officer," Jenai Johnson, the co-owner of Holy City, said.

CBS News Philadelphia is told officer Shisler is known as an excellent volunteer, kind and devoted his life to the department and the community.

And they want to show him how much they got his six.

The support just keeps growing day by day.

The DTPD family says you're welcome to drop off a donation to the Deptford Police Department. They just ask that the donations are in the form of a check, written out to "Robert Shisler."

The address is 1011 Cooper Street Deptford, New Jersey.

