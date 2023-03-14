Open in App
Denver, CO
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

DL Zach Allen heading to Broncos on 3-year deal

By Jess Root,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O2BEA_0lHvTlDW00

The Arizona Cardinals are losing one of their top free agents. Defensive lineman Zach Allen has agreed to a three-year contract with the Denver Broncos, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

He will be reunited with Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who was Allen’s DC with the Cardinals all four years of his career.

The deal is reportedly worth $45.75 million and includes $32.5 million guaranteed at signing.

Allen was a third-round pick in 2019 and steadily improved each season with Arizona.

Last season was his best year. In 13 games, he had 47 tackles and set career highs with 5.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 20 quarterback hits and eight passes batted down.

The Cardinals now have lost their two most productive defensive linemen from last season. He and J.J. Watt, who has retired, combined for 18 sacks.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
ESPN proposes a Bengals-Jets trade featuring Jonah Williams
Cincinnati, OH7 hours ago
Steelers land top CB in Mel Kiper Jr.'s new mock draft
Pittsburgh, PA2 hours ago
Ken Griffey Jr. set to be fourth-highest paid player by Reds in 2023
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Cam Newton responds to Shannon Sharpe calling him a 'random'
Charlotte, NC23 hours ago
12 Broncos free agents remain unsigned
Denver, CO7 hours ago
2023 NFL free agency: Eagles have 2 contract options that'll free up $25M in cap space
Philadelphia, PA2 hours ago
Bears free agency: Experts hand out grades for Chicago
Chicago, IL8 hours ago
The Bills need to trade for one of these 2 veteran wide receivers to win a Super Bowl with Josh Allen
Buffalo, NY1 hour ago
NFL Network analyst trolls Steelers with new mock draft
Pittsburgh, PA17 hours ago
Tyler Lockett reacts to Seahawks releasing Al Woods
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Armando Bacot to return to North Carolina for fifth year
Chapel Hill, NC1 hour ago
Jets trade Elijah Moore to Browns
Cleveland, OH48 minutes ago
Colts grab Anthony Richardson in Daniel Jeremiah mock draft 3.0
Indianapolis, IN7 hours ago
Kelce brothers' New Heights Show to broadcast live from Kansas City ahead of 2023 NFL draft
Kansas City, MO2 hours ago
C.J. Stroud aces Ohio State pro day, checks in with Panthers brass right after
Columbus, OH2 hours ago
Former Celtics guard, assistant coach Sam Cassell a target to helm Temple
Boston, MA1 day ago
Report: Bears representatives out in full force at Ohio State's pro day
Chicago, IL6 hours ago
Are Chiefs involved in trade talks for Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins?
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
WATCH: Highlights of Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud's pro day
Columbus, OH1 hour ago
Jaguars reportedly sign RB D'Ernest Johnson to 1-year deal
Jacksonville, FL2 hours ago
Mock trade negotiation for Aaron Rodgers with Jets Wire
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Former Cardinals DL Michael Dogbe signing with Jaguars
Jacksonville, FL3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy