OT Kelvin Beachum returning to Cardinals on 2-year deal

By Jess Root,

8 days ago
It took until Monday evening, but the Arizona Cardinals have made a move in free agency, although it isn’t what fans would consider a significant move.

According to The Score’s Jordan Schultz, right tackle Kelvin Beachum is re-signing with the team on a two-year contract.

Beachum enters his 12th NFL season and 2023 will be his fourth with the Cardinals.

He was the only offensive player last season to start all 17 games.

Beachum, a guest on the podcast recently, was looking for a multi-year deal, to play on natural grass and get market value. He gets at least two of the three, as the numbers for his contract have not been reported as of the time of publication.

Beachum’s return gives the Cardinals a steady leadership voice in the locker room and secure the right tackle job.

The Cardinals will have D.J. Humphries at left tackle Beachum back at right tackle. What is left to determine is who will play interior positions.

