Twitter reacts to Patriots re-signing CB Jonathan Jones

The New England Patriots re-signed cornerback Jonathan Jones to a two-year deal on Monday afternoon. In doing so, the team welcomes back one of their top corners.

It has been a busy couple of days for the Patriots, with several roster moves already completed and more surely to come. Jones is coming off a solid year in 2022 that saw him record 69 tackles and four interceptions.

This move helps fill depth by giving New England another corner on the roster in a year where they have several decisions to make at the position. Fortunately, Jones was one of the bigger pending free agents, and that has now been settled.

Let’s take a look at some of Twitter’s best reactions to Jones staying with the Patriots.