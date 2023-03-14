NC woman returns to U.S. after suffering brain hemorrhage while on spring break in Mexico

A college student from North Carolina is back in the United States after her family says she suffered a brain hemorrhage while on spring break in Mexico.

Liza Burke, of Asheville, attends the University of Georgia and has a job lined up in Charlotte after graduation.

She was on spring break with friends in Cabo San Lucas when she got a bad headache and went to her room to rest. Her friends said they tried to wake her up, but she was unresponsive.

She was rushed to the hospital, where doctors discovered a brain bleed and performed emergency surgery to remove part of her skull, according to Channel 9′s sister station WSB-TV in Atlanta.

LINK: GoFundMe for Liza Burke

“She started to have a headache so she said I’m going to go back to the room to lay down and take some medicine,” family friend Jennifer Ritter told WSB . “Her friends went back later to check on her and they couldn’t wake her up.”

Friends of Burke’s and those in the UGA community raised more than $100,000 for Burke to help get her back.

Burke was flown to Florida Tuesday morning for emergency care.

There is still a long road ahead for Burke.

“It’s about the prayers. Prayer. We very much believe in prayer,” Ritter said.

