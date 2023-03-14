Open in App
Chicago, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

3 in custody after stolen vehicle crashes into CPD squad car, injuring 2 officers: Chicago police

4 days ago

Two Chicago police officers were injured in a Monday night crash involving a stolen vehicle on Chicago's South Side, CPD said.

The crash happened near East 38th Place and South Cottage Grove Avenue at about 7:50 p.m., police said.

Police said a stolen Kia with three people inside was traveling westbound on 38th Place when it struck the squad car, which was traveling southbound on Cottage Grove. The squad car ended up hitting the side of a building.

The Kia stopped after striking a parked vehicle, police said. Three males of unknown ages, who were inside the Kia, were seen running from the vehicle in different directions.

Police found all three people, along with a handgun, and detained them.

Both officers went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the crash.

