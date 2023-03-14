Three Florida Cities Rank in Top 10 of Spring Break Destinations for 2023
By Rob Garguilo,
6 days ago
Panama City Beach, FL - Family Destinations Guide has put together a list of the best family-friendly Spring Break destinations, with three Florida cities ranking in the Top 10 for 2023.
Here's the list of the Top 10 family friendly Spring Break destinations for 2023:
Panama City Beach, FL - Panama City Beach was ranked as the top popular family vacation destination, with more than a dozen beaches to enjoy on the Gulf of Mexico. Spring breakers can also take a ride on the SkyWheel at Pier Park for a spectacular view of the Emerald Coast or visit Shell Park to spot dolphins, bald eagles, and alligators.
Dominica, Caribbean - Dominica is a great family choice for a beach vacation with a range of activities. The island is full of English speakers and has rainforests around the Indian River, waterfalls, rafting, and hiking trails.
Wisconsin Dells, WI - Wisconsin Dells is the water park capital of the world and a great family-friendly getaway in the Midwest. There are plenty of water activities, including jetskiing, boat rentals, hiking, biking, and scenic drives.
Indianapolis, IN - Indianapolis is home to the largest children's museum in the world, with exhibits on dinosaurs, weather, outer space, and more. The city also has one of the largest convention centers in the world and a train-themed hotel.
Mayakoba, Mexico - Mayakoba is a gated community in Mexico, just 45 minutes south of Cancun International Airport, often referred to as the "Venice of the Caribbean" due to its canals, freshwater lagoons, and beautiful beaches. Consider staying at the luxurious Rosewood Mayakoba near downtown Playa Del Carmen, named the best hotel in Mexico by U.S. News & World Report.
Grand Cayman, Caribbean - Grand Cayman in the Caribbean is another location with great beaches for children, and it's an excellent place for a glass-bottom boat tour. Families can visit the Stingray City Sandbar to snorkel with friendly local water creatures. Seven Mile Beach is also a great place for lovers of white sand and blue waters.
Ogden, UT - Ogden is a great destination for winter sports enthusiasts with skiing programs for children, hiking, and mountain biking. There are also plenty of shopping, dining, and nightlife options, as well as art at the local community theatre.
Titusville, FL - Titusville is just a few miles from the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. Florida's Space Coast has some of the most beautiful beaches along the Canaveral National Seashore. The nearby lagoon is a great option for the whole family, with kids keeping a lookout for manatees and dolphins while parents enjoy relaxed paddling in the water.
Puerto Rico - Puerot Rico, a U.S. protectorate, offers many exciting adventures, including bike trails in the Cabo Rojo Salt Flats and bird watching at the National Wildlife Refuge. San Juan and Castillo San Felipe del Morro have a rich history, and the culture and cuisine are not to be missed.
Florida Keys, FL - The Florida Keys offer a wide array of family friendly activities, including Turtle Hospital in Marathon and the Looe Key National Marine Sanctuary, where visitors can embark on a thrilling snorkeling tour. And if you're ready to kick back and soak up some sun, you can't go wrong with one of the many stunning beaches along the coast.
