EastEnders spoilers: Stacey Slater TERROR over sinister threat!
By Rachel Lucas,
8 days ago
Stacey Slater fears for her safety after a horrifying encounter with a loan shark in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).
Stacey Slater is on edge after borrowing money from nasty loan shark Shiv. Her money troubles have been mounting in recent months, especially with a new baby on the way after daughter Lily Slater fell pregnant .
After taking various handouts from family, including Kat Slater and Lily's step dad Martin Fowler, her pride stopped her from taking any more. But going to a loan shark was always going to be a bad idea...
After getting together the money to pay off Shiv, she's relieved at the prospect of having him out of her hair. But she's left stunned when after she hands over the cash, he demands another £200 — by tomorrow!
When Stacey is obviously reluctant to hand over anything else to the dangerous criminal, he menacingly threatens her with violence.
How far will Stacey go to find the cash?
