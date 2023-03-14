Open in App
Minneapolis, MN
Former Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks to join Los Angeles Chargers

By Tyler Forness,

8 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings have been reshaping their roster and one of the players that they released has found a new home.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, former Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks posted on his Instagram that he is joining the Los Angeles Chargers. Per ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry, it is on a two-year deal.

A second-round pick in 2015, Kendricks had spent his entire eight-year career with the Vikings and made one career Pro Bowl and All-Pro team. His play declined heavily over the last two seasons, especially in terms of pass coverage.

With the Chargers likely to be losing starting linebacker Drue Tranquill, Kendricks will likely get an opportunity to start right away.

