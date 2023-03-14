Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Grade the Steelers signing of CB Patrick Peterson

By Curt Popejoy,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c6PAy_0lHssZgO00

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a plan for the first day of free agency and they executed that plan. Not long after free agency’s legal tampering period began on Monday it was out that cornerback Cameron Sutton was signing with the Detroit Lions. But Pittsburgh prepared for it and not long after it leaked out that the Steelers were replacing Sutton with eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson.

Cast your vote and let us know what grade you give the Steelers for this move. In terms of production last season, Peterson was better almost across the board. He was elite in man coverage and was almost never targeted. Peterson also had five interceptions. The Peterson contract is more economical than the deal Sutton got from Detroit.

Join the conversation and tell us what you think of the signing. For us, getting a guy as talented as Peterson is for less than what Sutton would have commended is an easy A.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pittsburgh, PA newsLocal Pittsburgh, PA
NFL Network analyst trolls Steelers with new mock draft
Pittsburgh, PA16 hours ago
Steelers blueprint for a successful offseason
Pittsburgh, PA4 hours ago
Steelers land top CB in Mel Kiper Jr.'s new mock draft
Pittsburgh, PA1 hour ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
ESPN proposes a Bengals-Jets trade featuring Jonah Williams
Cincinnati, OH5 hours ago
Bears free agency: Experts hand out grades for Chicago
Chicago, IL6 hours ago
Ken Griffey Jr. set to be fourth-highest paid player by Reds in 2023
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
2023 NFL free agency: Eagles have 2 contract options that'll free up $25M in cap space
Philadelphia, PA1 hour ago
Cam Newton responds to Shannon Sharpe calling him a 'random'
Charlotte, NC22 hours ago
Tyler Lockett reacts to Seahawks releasing Al Woods
Seattle, WA1 day ago
27 former Eagles players who are still unsigned free agents
Philadelphia, PA2 hours ago
Colts grab Anthony Richardson in Daniel Jeremiah mock draft 3.0
Indianapolis, IN6 hours ago
Predicting the Steelers 2023 starting defense
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Jets to sign Chiefs free agent WR Mecole Hardman
Kansas City, MO41 minutes ago
Wisconsin Twitter reacts to the Badgers' thrilling victory over Oregon
Madison, WI15 hours ago
12 Broncos free agents remain unsigned
Denver, CO6 hours ago
Report: Broncos not asking for CB Greg Newsome in return for Jerry Jeudy
Denver, CO5 hours ago
Dalvin Cook to compete against other NFL stars in fishing
Minneapolis, MN40 minutes ago
49ers 2021 postseason hero signing with Raiders
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
2023 NFL draft: Seahawks sending large contingent to Ohio State pro day
Seattle, WA5 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy