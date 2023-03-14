Shreyas Iyer likely out of Australia ODIs due to recurring back injury

Shreyas Iyer will take no part in the the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia starting March 17 due to the recurrence of a back injury , ESPNcricinfo understands.*

It is not yet clear whether the injury will impact Iyer's participation in the IPL, which starts from March 31. Iyer, who is captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, will continue his rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, where the BCCI medical staff will monitor him before taking a call on when he can return.

Iyer didn't bat in the fourth and final Test against Australia , and had flown out of Ahmedabad even before the Test ended to seek a prognosis.

He had complained of swelling in his lower back during the Test after having spent nearly two full days on the field.

"Poor guy. It just was such an unfortunate incident," Rohit said after India's 2-1 series win in Ahmedabad. "He had to wait all day [second day] to bat and then when the day got over, the issue he had with his back, recurred. He was sent to the hospital to take scans. I don't know the exact report of the scans, but he does not seem to be doing that well."

On Monday, the fifth and final day of the Test, the BCCI said in a media release that a "specialist's opinion will be sought" to treat Iyer's condition, which is a recurrence of the issue he experienced in December following the tour of Bangladesh.

Then too, Iyer had swelling in his lower back for which he was given an injection at the NCA. His rehabilitation at the time took longer than expected, with Iyer missing the home ODIs against New Zealand as well as the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Nagpur last month.

Iyer's absence could pave way for the uncapped Madhya Pradesh batter Rajat Patidar in the ODI squad. Patidar has completed his fitness assessment following a two-week long physical conditioning at the NCA.

*This story was updated after fresh updates came in.