Open in App
Las Vegas, NV
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Raiders moved from Derek Carr to Jimmy Garoppolo over 'culture fit'

By John Sigler,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pzeSg_0lHsYghD00

Today in Football Tropes 101: we’re exploring what a “culture fit” is, what makes a good one, and what makes a bad, and why Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is a poor judge of it. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer shared some insight on the Raiders’ surprising decision to move from longtime franchise quarterback Derek Carr to San Francisco 49ers stopgap Jimmy Garoppolo.

But hey, whatever: the New Orleans Saints stood to benefit from it. We’ll see how this works out for Las Vegas. From what Breer is hearing, McDaniels and the Raiders view Garoppolo (who McDaniels coached with the New England Patriots nearly a decade ago) as a better culture fit for what they’re installing in Las Vegas:

O.K., so on the field, why Garoppolo over Carr? The Raiders, for better or worse, didn’t see Carr as a culture fit after having him in the building for a year, and they couldn’t get that wrong again at that position. They aren’t guessing on whether Garoppolo will be better in that regard. They know.

Now, what that means is up to interpretation. Maybe Carr didn’t show up early enough to the facility for McDaniels’ liking. Maybe he didn’t stay long enough after practice putting in extra work. Maybe he didn’t bring good snacks to the film room or made for poor water cooler talk. Maybe he was a stickler about his parking space. There’s any number of things this could mean, but Breer isn’t offering any details on what the gripes with Carr were or what the Saints may be in for after signing him, and speculating seriously doesn’t help anyone.

If we were to hazard a guess, it has something to do with the vaunted Patriot Way that McDaniels swore he was abandoning in taking the Raiders job, which failed him when he tried to install it in Denver and has failed everywhere it’s been tried in the NFL, including with the Patriots when they haven’t had Tom Brady to prop them up.

Another possible answer to this puzzle: McDaniels thought he could get the same level of play out of Garoppolo, which appealed to general manager Dave Ziegler because they could invest fewer dollars in his contract. Raiders owner Mark Davis is notoriously cash-poor, having struggled to put the money in escrow for contracts heavy on guaranteed money. Cutting corners and pinching pennies like this (guaranteeing Garoppolo just $45 million in the process) would line up with that.

Anyway: there’s been nothing to suggest Carr is a bad teammate or a toxic influence in the locker room. So Saints fans shouldn’t be sweating this move’s impacts on their team.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
ESPN proposes a Bengals-Jets trade featuring Jonah Williams
Cincinnati, OH7 hours ago
Cam Newton responds to Shannon Sharpe calling him a 'random'
Charlotte, NC23 hours ago
Ken Griffey Jr. set to be fourth-highest paid player by Reds in 2023
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Steelers land top CB in Mel Kiper Jr.'s new mock draft
Pittsburgh, PA2 hours ago
2023 NFL free agency: Eagles have 2 contract options that'll free up $25M in cap space
Philadelphia, PA2 hours ago
Tyler Lockett reacts to Seahawks releasing Al Woods
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Bears free agency: Experts hand out grades for Chicago
Chicago, IL8 hours ago
12 Broncos free agents remain unsigned
Denver, CO7 hours ago
The Bills need to trade for one of these 2 veteran wide receivers to win a Super Bowl with Josh Allen
Buffalo, NY1 hour ago
Armando Bacot to return to North Carolina for fifth year
Chapel Hill, NC1 hour ago
Kelce brothers' New Heights Show to broadcast live from Kansas City ahead of 2023 NFL draft
Kansas City, MO2 hours ago
Jaguars reportedly sign RB D'Ernest Johnson to 1-year deal
Jacksonville, FL2 hours ago
NFL Network analyst trolls Steelers with new mock draft
Pittsburgh, PA17 hours ago
Jets trade Elijah Moore to Browns
Cleveland, OH46 minutes ago
C.J. Stroud aces Ohio State pro day, checks in with Panthers brass right after
Columbus, OH2 hours ago
Is Seahawks QB Geno Smith 1 of top 5 quarterbacks in NFC?
Seattle, WA3 hours ago
‘If it’s me, then get rid of me;’ Dana Altman airs out frustration on lack of fan support
Eugene, OR7 hours ago
Armando Bacot has elite tweet to troll himself after returning to UNC
Chapel Hill, NC59 minutes ago
The Eagles losing so many free agents could result in a historic number of compensatory picks
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
2023 NFL draft: Seahawks sending large contingent to Ohio State pro day
Seattle, WA6 hours ago
WATCH: Highlights of Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud's pro day
Columbus, OH1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy