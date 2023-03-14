Open in App
New Orleans, LA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Jameis Winston 'finalizing' a deal to return to the Saints

By John Sigler,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bEeDy_0lHsY0u400

In a bit of a stunner, CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reports that Jameis Winston is finalizing a deal to return to the New Orleans Saints for the 2023 season. It was previously reported that the Saints asked Winston to redo his contract — likely taking a steep pay cut — so that he could remain on the team as Derek Carr’s backup, or else be released.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that it’s a one-year deal worth up to $8 million, meaning the salary cap hit will be significantly less than that; and far beneath the $15.6 million Winston was set to count against the cap this season. Having him and Carr both on the depth chart makes for a strong quarterbacks room.

It sure seemed like Winston’s days were numbered when the Saints benched him after an injury last season, but this might work out best for both sides. The Saints could save more salary cap resources by lowering Winston’s salary than by releasing him. He gets a roster spot on a team he knows well rather than a fresh start elsewhere. He and his agent have likely scoured the free agent market and found few better opportunities. We’ll see how this shakes out.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
ESPN proposes a Bengals-Jets trade featuring Jonah Williams
Cincinnati, OH5 hours ago
2023 NFL free agency: Eagles have 2 contract options that'll free up $25M in cap space
Philadelphia, PA1 hour ago
Bears free agency: Experts hand out grades for Chicago
Chicago, IL6 hours ago
Ken Griffey Jr. set to be fourth-highest paid player by Reds in 2023
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
NFL Network analyst trolls Steelers with new mock draft
Pittsburgh, PA16 hours ago
Cam Newton responds to Shannon Sharpe calling him a 'random'
Charlotte, NC22 hours ago
Jets to sign Chiefs free agent WR Mecole Hardman
Kansas City, MO40 minutes ago
Colts grab Anthony Richardson in Daniel Jeremiah mock draft 3.0
Indianapolis, IN6 hours ago
27 former Eagles players who are still unsigned free agents
Philadelphia, PA2 hours ago
Titans free-agent target Denzel Perryman signing with Texans
Nashville, TN1 hour ago
Steelers land top CB in Mel Kiper Jr.'s new mock draft
Pittsburgh, PA1 hour ago
‘If it’s me, then get rid of me;’ Dana Altman airs out frustration on lack of fan support
Eugene, OR6 hours ago
Dalvin Cook to compete against other NFL stars in fishing
Minneapolis, MN39 minutes ago
Wisconsin Twitter reacts to the Badgers' thrilling victory over Oregon
Madison, WI15 hours ago
Another new mock draft has Bucs' taking Kentucky QB Will Levis
Tampa, FL1 hour ago
Tyler Lockett reacts to Seahawks releasing Al Woods
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Steelers blueprint for a successful offseason
Pittsburgh, PA4 hours ago
Report: Bears representatives out in full force at Ohio State's pro day
Chicago, IL4 hours ago
Former Celtics guard, assistant coach Sam Cassell a target to helm Temple
Boston, MA1 day ago
Report: Broncos not asking for CB Greg Newsome in return for Jerry Jeudy
Denver, CO5 hours ago
Adam Thielen's new contract with Panthers puts Vikings request for pay cut to shame
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy