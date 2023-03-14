Open in App
Alabama State
See more from this location?
TheDailyBeast

Teacher Reacts to Oscars Shoutout From ‘EEAAO’ Director

By AJ McDougall,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ETTNB_0lHrwrEV00
Mike Blake/Reuters

A now-retired Alabama public school teacher watching the Oscars live at home on Sunday night said she “nearly flipped” when one of the winners, Daniel Scheinert, named her in his acceptance speech for Best Original Screenplay. Scheinert, who accepted the prize for Everything Everywhere All at Once ’s script alongside his creative partner, Daniel Kwan, thanked the teachers who educated him, inspired him, and taught him “to be less of a butthead,” name-dropping “Ms. Dummier, Mr. Toole, Mr. Hudson, Mr. Chambers, Madame George…” In an interview with Good Morning America , Kay Dummier said she remembered Scheinert in one of her fourth-grade classes, but didn’t remember doing “anything special” with him. “I treated him like all my other neat little kids,” she said. The teacher said she had tuned into the Oscars to “make sure [Scheinert] got something” for his movie, and was “tickled” to see him thank his educators—and his parents, whom he shouted-out while collecting his Best Director prize. “I thought, you know, this guy has got his head on straight,” she said.

Read it at Good Morning America

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Tom Cruise Will Reportedly Take ‘No Part’ In Daughter Suri’s Upcoming Big Life Choice
New York City, NY1 day ago
'Today' Fans Are Losing It Over Jenna Bush Hager's Huge Career Announcement: 'Congratulations!'
New York City, NY7 hours ago
Hollywood Icon Dies in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Biden quietly signs one of his term's most harmful and oppressive measures yet
Washington, DC23 hours ago
Stormy Daniels Speaks Out About Possible Trump Indictment
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
Dick Van Dyke Found Bleeding After Malibu Car Crash: TMZ
Malibu, CA8 hours ago
Texas University Cancels Drag Show, Comparing It to ‘Blackface’
Canyon, TX2 hours ago
Famed Actress Hospitalized in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Girl Dies After Dad Removes Her From Daycare, Leads Police on Chase: Cops
Houston, TX1 day ago
Brooklyn’s ‘Bling Bishop’ Says He Was Slandered in New Yorker Article
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Student Dies in Shooting at Arlington, Texas, High School
Arlington, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy