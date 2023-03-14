Open in App
New Orleans, LA
WQUE Q93

Jameis Winston 'Finalizing' Free Agent Deal

By Jason Hall,

8 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Quarterback Jameis Winston is "finalizing" a deal to return to the New Orleans Saints, according to CBS Sports ' Josina Anderson , who cited a text from Winston on Monday (March 13) night.

"QB Jameis Winston just text me that he is 'finalizing' a deal to return to the #Saints ," Anderson tweeted.

Winston reportedly agreed to a one-year, $8 million deal, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network 's Ian Rapoport , who added that the team offered "no starting opportunities," following the recent signing of Derek Carr .

Winston initially signed with the Saints as a free agent in 2020, backing up former quarterback Drew Brees during his final NFL season. The former Heisman Trophy winner re-signed with New Orleans the following offseason and was named as the team's starting quarterback following Brees' retirement, but experienced a season-ending torn ACL and damage to his MCL in October 2021.

Winston injured his back in Week 1 of the 2022 season and was limited to just 10 starts and 14 appearances during the past three seasons. The former No. 1 overall pick has led the Saints to a 6-4 record as a starter and thrown for 2,103 yards, 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions during his tenure in New Orleans.

Carr agreed to a four-year, $150 million deal, which includes $100 million in guarantees, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network 's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo on Monday (March 6).

