Las Vegas, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: How should former UFC champ Petr Yan proceed with career after 1-4 slump?

By MMA Junkie Staff,

8 days ago
Former UFC champ Petr Yan finds himself at something of a crossroads after losing four of five fights since dropping the bantamweight title.

Yan (16-5 MMA, 8-4 UFC) rough stretch continued on Saturday when he suffered a lopsided unanimous decision loss to Merab Dvalishvili (16-4 MMA, 9-2 UFC) in the UFC Fight Night 221m headliner at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas.

It was just over two years ago that Yan had the undisputed 135-pound belt in his possession and looked like he might have a long reign in store. Fast forward to current day, and “No Mercy” is in the midst of a 1-4 skid, albeit with a number of controversial results in that stretch.

No matter the circumstances, though, Yan’s position is not a desirable one, and his next fight is going to be a critical step in the overall picture of his career. How should he proceed?

Our “Spinning Back Clique” panel of Brian “Goze” Garcia, Farah Hannoun and Danny Segura broke it down with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia. Check out their discussion in the video above, and don’t miss this week’s full episode below.

“Spinning Back Clique” is released each Monday LIVE on MMA Junkie’s YouTube channel.

