Video: How should former UFC champ Petr Yan proceed with career after 1-4 slump?

Former UFC champ Petr Yan finds himself at something of a crossroads after losing four of five fights since dropping the bantamweight title.

Yan (16-5 MMA, 8-4 UFC) rough stretch continued on Saturday when he suffered a lopsided unanimous decision loss to Merab Dvalishvili (16-4 MMA, 9-2 UFC) in the UFC Fight Night 221m headliner at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas.

It was just over two years ago that Yan had the undisputed 135-pound belt in his possession and looked like he might have a long reign in store. Fast forward to current day, and “No Mercy” is in the midst of a 1-4 skid, albeit with a number of controversial results in that stretch.

No matter the circumstances, though, Yan’s position is not a desirable one, and his next fight is going to be a critical step in the overall picture of his career. How should he proceed?

