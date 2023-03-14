Open in App
Baltimore, MD
Ravens release DL Calais Campbell

By Kevin Oestreicher,

8 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens have needed to make moves to get under the salary cap, as they gave quarterback Lamar Jackson the non-exclusive franchise tag, which currently has the team incurring a $32.4 million cap hit, assuming he plays. Until a resolution is reached with the signal caller, there could be more cap moves on the horizon.

On Monday while the NFL’s legal tampering period opened, Baltimore announced that they had released star defensive lineman Calais Campbell. The move saves the Ravens $7 million in cap space, which puts them under the cap after needing to make a few other moves outside of Campbell to get there.

