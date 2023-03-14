Open in App
Rahway, NJ
Mayor Giacobbe Addresses Dog Abuse Videos at Start of Monday's Rahway City Council Meeting

By David Brighouse,

8 days ago

RAHWAY, NJ — Amidst the ongoing concern and outrage over multiple videos recently posted on social media depicting what appears to be animal abuse at a facility in Rahway, Bubba Luv Dog Training and Rescue, Mayor Raymond Giacobbe addressed the issue at the start of Monday's Rahway City Council meeting, which began at 7 p.m.

Reading from a statement released just hours before on the City of Rahway's Facebook page, at approximately 4:30 p.m., Giacobbe thanked the "member of the community [who] took the video and was brave enough to come forward and report the incident to the Rahway Police Department." He went on to say that the "criminal investigation is still ongoing, and I am unable to comment further on that part of the situation."

The remainder of his comments appears below:

I am pleased to report that a team of City officials from Code Enforcement, the Health Department, the Associated Humane Societies, and my office responded to the Bubba Luv facility first thing in the morning and took several actions. The Construction Official issued a Notice to Vacate the premises based on violations of the Uniform Construction Code. The owners of the business immediately vacated the premises. The Health Department also conducted an inspection, and all dogs at the facility were examined by the Humane Officer and thankfully they were found to be in good condition.

Finally, I know that many people feel the same way I do and are outraged at what the video shows. We appreciate your concern and your support. The Police Department has received thousands of calls since the video was posted online, and I ask everyone to be patient and let law enforcement officials handle the investigation. We will update our website and social media as the situation unfolds.

A day before, on March 12, when the videos first began circulating online, the Rahway Police Department issued its own statement:

The City of Rahway and the Rahway Police Department are aware of a very disturbing video that was posted online involving possible animal cruelty. Mayor Raymond Giacobbe and Police Director Nicholas Breiner have been briefed on the incident.

Rest assured, the Mayor, the Police Director, and the entire Rahway Police Department take matters like this very seriously and are taking immediate steps to address the situation.

A police investigation is currently underway and while we cannot release any further details at this time, the Rahway Police Department will share an update on our website and social media at the conclusion of the investigation.

The first two videos were originally posted on Sunday morning on the Facebook page of the Kris Kelly Foundation, a nonprofit animal rescue organization that had itself received the video from an unnamed source believed to be a Rahway neighbor of the Bubba Luv faciility. The organization subsequently tagged TAPinto Rahway and other TAPinto sites on its post of the videos.

TAPinto Rahway will continue to follow this story and provide any additional information and updates when available.

Additional coverage of the March 13th Rahway City Council meeting will be forthcoming as well.

