Alabama woman wins $2 million lottery prize, plans to move out of state

She said she immediately went back to the store to double-check the ticket.
“The store clerk gave me a huge hug,” Dominguez said. “I told her she was my good luck charm.”
When Dominguez arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect her prize, she had a decision to make. She could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million. She chose the lump-sum amount of $1.2 million and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $854,633.
In addition to buying a house, Dominguez said she wants to invest some of her winnings, and potentially start a food truck as she has a passion for cooking.
Mega 7’s debuted in October with four $2 million prizes and eight $100,000 prizes. Two $2 million prizes and three $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.
