Alabama woman wins $2 million lottery prize, plans to move out of state

An Alabama woman won a $2 million lottery prize and plans to use the money to relocate back to her North Carolina roots.

Brittaney Dominguez of Winfield, Alabama, grew up in North Carolina and she said she will move back to the state with the help of a $2 million scratch-off win.

“Now I can buy my house and be back home,” Dominguez said.

Dominguez bought her lucky $20 Mega 7’s ticket from VGO 28 on North Reilly Road in Fayetteville. She took the ticket to her friend’s house and started scratching.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” Dominguez recalled. “It didn’t really register.”

She said she immediately went back to the store to double-check the ticket.

“The store clerk gave me a huge hug,” Dominguez said. “I told her she was my good luck charm.”

When Dominguez arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect her prize, she had a decision to make. She could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million. She chose the lump-sum amount of $1.2 million and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $854,633.

In addition to buying a house, Dominguez said she wants to invest some of her winnings, and potentially start a food truck as she has a passion for cooking.

Mega 7’s debuted in October with four $2 million prizes and eight $100,000 prizes. Two $2 million prizes and three $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.