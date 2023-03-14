Open in App
Houston, TX
Breaking down the Texans' contract with fullback-tight end Andrew Beck

By Mark Lane,

8 days ago
More details are coming out concerning the Houston Texans’ two-year contract with fullback-tight end Andrew Beck, who previously was with the Denver Broncos from 2019-22.

According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, Beck’s deal is worth $6.25 million with $4 million guaranteed. The former New England Patriots 2019 undrafted free agent gets a $1.5 million signing bonus with a guaranteed $1.5 million salary in 2023, and then a $2.75 million salary next season with $1 million fully guaranteed.

Beck can earn up to $250,000 per game in active roster bonuses each season, and he has a $250,000 playtime incentive per year.

The 6-3, 255-pound tight end was predominantly used on special teams as he played 809 special teams snaps for Denver compared to 249 snaps on offense. Beck caught 14 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown while also rushing three times for three yards through 51 career games, 10 of which he started.

