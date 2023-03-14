Revolutionary breakthrough for migraine and heart disease sufferers in Casper

Brain Health

The big picture: Dr. Adriana Davis says "There's some exciting and hopeful news for migraine suffers who have heart disease!"

In the news: The FDA just approved a new nasal spray, Pfizer's Zavzpret (Zavegepant), for the treatment of migraines.

The key point: Medicines used to treat acute migraines, generally, have to be used with caution with people who have heart disease. The good news here is that Zavzpret is a new class of medicines that can be safely given to people with heart disease. This makes Zavzpret a game-changer for people who suffer both from heart disease and migraines.

Did you know that 1174 deaths occurred in Wyoming from Heart Disease in 2020?

Doctor's Insight about Migraines and Heart Disease

Know this: "The majority of medications that treat acute migraines constrict your blood vessels. This constriction can lead to strokes and heart attacks in people who have heart disease. What's great here is that Zavzpret is a spray and can be easily taken by people who experience nausea as part of their migraine symptomology. " Dr. Puja Uppal, Family Medicine.

Next Steps: If you don't have heart disease and find that Zavzpret is too expensive--ask your doctor about another nasal spray that manages migraines called Zomig . This should be a cheaper but still effective option for those of you living in Natrona County.

The NIH has a comprehensive page about Migraines. ( Read it Here )

QuickStats: Percentage of Adults Who Had a Severe Headache or Migraine in the Past 3 Months, by Sex and Age Group ￢ﾀﾔ National Health Interview Survey, United States, 2018 ( CDC )

Did you know that migraines can be so debilitating that the Government allows you to file for Social Security disability benefits if this condition makes it impossible for you to work?

In Natrona County, 13.5% of adults have described not being in good mental health. Migraines can affect your mental health.

"Pfizer's treatment applies an approach that is different from some other products, which doctors say may make it safer for people at risk of heart attacks or stroke." ( New York Times )

"Zavegepant 10 mg nasal spray was efficacious in the acute treatment of migraine, with favourable tolerability and safety profiles. Additional trials are needed to establish the long-term safety and consistency of effect across attacks." ( Primary Source )

NeurologyLive published a comprehensive summary of Pfizer's study: Zavegepant Becomes First FDA-Approved CGRP-Targeting Nasal Spray for Acute Migraine ( Read it Here )

Migraine Stats: ( AMF )

Pfizer estimates that nearly 40 million people in the US suffer from migraines each year.

Migraines affect nearly 10% of the population, worldwide!

5.4% of Natrona County adults have some type of heart disease.

