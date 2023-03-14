Open in App
Ventura County, CA
See more from this location?
CBS LA

Evacuation warnings issued for Ventura County residents ahead of incoming storm

By KCAL-News Staff,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XrTOT_0lHqiZku00

With yet another powerful storm closing in on the Southland, officials have issued a number of evacuation warnings for Ventura County residents who face the most risk of flooding or debris flow.

The storm is expected to bring heavy precipitation as soon as Monday evening, which could last through Tuesday.

As a result, evacuation warnings have been issued for residents living in the following areas beginning Monday at 6 p.m. and lasting through Tuesday at 10 p.m.:

  • South Matilija Road, Matilija Springs Area - Camino Cielo
  • North Fork Springs Road
  • Creek Road/Old Creek Road
  • Camp Chaffee Road/Casitas Vista Road Area

Lengthier evacuation warnings have also been issued in the following areas from 6 p.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Thursday:

  • Piru Canyon Road from Northeast Piru to Lake Piru

Ventura Beach RV Resort, which has been severely damaged by the most recent storms to hit the area, are also under evacuation warning, lasting from 6 p.m. Monday to 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Matilija Canyon Road, which was severely damaged in January , still faces intermittent closures as reparations continue.

Last week, several homes in Camarillo were evacuated by flooding during a different winter storm.

Residents were advised to prepare for the worst, with county officials providing sandbags as needed at a number of fire stations.

For more information on evacuation warnings, road closures and other impacts that could come with the storm, visit Ventura County's Emergency Information Source .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ventura County, CA newsLocal Ventura County, CA
Ventura County crews working to pump water, repair damage from Camarillo sinkhole
Camarillo, CA19 hours ago
Man fatally stabbed at Ventura County shopping center
Oxnard, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Rain waters flood part of 101 Freeway as atmospheric river causes hazardous driving conditions
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Fire departments warn locals to stay away from fast-moving water with storm incoming
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Yet another storm pounds saturated Orange County with rain
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Here’s when, where California’s next atmospheric river will hit the hardest
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Firefighters battle Greater Alarm fire at office building in Westlake District
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Documents reveal nearly 2 dozen pop-up container yards; residents feel 'targeted'
Long Beach, CA1 day ago
More rain, snow on the way with another atmospheric river arriving this week
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Another Week, Another Storm. A Look Into Next Week's Rain And Snow
San Bernardino, CA5 days ago
California freeway shuts down due to sinkhole
Glendale, CA3 days ago
Pasadena to ban gas powered leaf blowers ahead of state ban
Pasadena, CA1 hour ago
LA County to rename Grand Park for groundbreaking politician Gloria Molina
Los Angeles, CA18 hours ago
Southbound 5 Freeway in Glendale reopened after sinkhole fixed
Glendale, CA3 days ago
Castaic Man Killed In Fatal 5 Freeway Crash
Castaic, CA2 days ago
Watch As a Los Angeles Weather Forecaster Collapses Due To a Heart Condition Live on Air
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Evacuation Orders, Flood Watch, School Closures Issued for Santa Barbara County Ahead of Yet Another Atmospheric Storm System
Santa Barbara, CA8 days ago
LASD seeks Westlake Village identity thieves
Westlake Village, CA1 day ago
Two guns, six juveniles and possible stolen items are all part of a Santa Barbara police stop
Santa Barbara, CA1 day ago
Fire Engulfs Apartment Building Under Construction in North Hollywood
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Hospital seeks public’s help identifying male patient found in Los Angeles County
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy